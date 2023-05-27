Press Release

May 27, 2023 Gatchalian reminds banks that the law penalizes those who refuse to accept National ID Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remind banks that Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act compels them to accept the national ID as sufficient proof of identity for financial transactions and any bank that refuses to recognize it will be fined P500,000. Gatchalian made the call amid continuing complaints that some banks refuse to recognize the national ID as proof of identity because the card itself does not display the person's signature. "This is not the intention of the law. The national ID system is meant to simplify public and private transactions. The BSP should immediately look into this issue and ensure that all financial institutions, especially Landbank and Development Bank of the Philippines, adhere to the law," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian cited BSP's Memorandum No. M-2021-057 stating that the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), one of the implementers of the law, has clarified that the non-inclusion of a handwritten signature as part of the Philippine identification (PhilID) was deliberate and aligns with other national ID systems such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others. It intends to promote greater security in transactions through stronger methods of verification and lower risk of forgery. He pointed out that the same memo specifies that the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) allows both offline and online means of authenticating one's identity in accordance with Section 5 of RA 11055 and Section 12 of its Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (RIRR). Identity authentication is made through the PhilID physical security features, QR code digital verification, biometric verification, and SMS one-time password (OTP). Banks would normally require two or more IDs and other documentary requirements when opening a bank account. However, those with only one valid ID, usually from the low-income sector, are rejected. "There shouldn't be a need for another valid ID if the individual concerned only has the national ID," Gatchalian noted, emphasizing that the national ID should be considered as an official, reliable, and sufficient proof of identity. The lawmaker likewise encouraged the public to report to BSP banks that refuse to accept their national IDs in their bank-related transactions. Gatchalian pinaalalahanan ang mga bangko na may parusa kung hindi kilalanin ang National ID Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) na paalalahanan ang mga bangko na ang Republic Act 11055 o ang Philippine Identification System Act ay nag-uutos sa kanila na tanggapin o kilalanin ang national ID bilang sapat na patunay ng pagkakakilanlan ng taong gumagawa ng transaksyon. Sinumang tumanggi, aniya, ay pagmumultahin ng P500,000. Ginawa ni Gatchalian ang panawagan sa gitna ng patuloy na mga reklamo na ang ilang mga bangko ay tumatangging kilalanin ang national ID bilang patunay ng pagkakakilanlan dahil ang card mismo ay walang pirma ng may ari nito. "Hindi ito ang intensyon ng batas. Layon ng national ID system na gawing simple ang iba't ibang uri ng transaksyon, pang pribado man o pang publiko. Dapat busisiin ng BSP ang isyung ito at tiyakin na lahat ng financial institutions, lalo na ang Landbank at Development Bank of the Philippines, ay sumusunod sa batas," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa mambabatas, malinaw sa Memorandum No. M-2021-057 na ang hindi pagsama ng isang sulat-kamay na lagda bilang bahagi ng Philippine identification (PhilID) ay sadyang sinadya at kahalintulad ng national ID system sa ibang bansa tulad ng India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, at iba pa. Layon nitong isulong ang mas higit na seguridad sa mga transaksyon sa pamamagitan ng mas malakas na paraan ng pag-verify at mas mababang panganib ng pamemeke. Tinukoy niya na ang naturang memo ay nagsasaad na ang Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ay nagpapahintulot sa offline at online na paraan ng pagpapatunay ng pagkakakilanlan ng isang tao alinsunod sa Section 5 ng RA 11055 at Section 12 ng Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (RIRR) nito. Ang pagpapatunay ng pagkakakilanlan ay ginagawa sa pamamagitan ng PhilID physical security features, QR code digital verification, biometric verification, at SMS one-time password (OTP). Ang mga bangko ay karaniwang nangangailangan ng dalawa o higit pang mga ID at iba pang mga kinakailangang dokumento kapag nagbubukas ang konsyumer ng bank account. Pero ayon sa ilang reklamo, 'yung may dalang isang valid ID lamang, na karaniwang mula sa sektor ng mababang kita, ay tinatanggihan. "Hindi na kailangan ng ibang valid ID kung ang national ID lang ang dala-dala," sabi ni Gatchalian, na binibigyang-diin na ang national ID ay isang opisyal at sapat na patunay ng pagkakakilanlan. Hinikayat din ng mambabatas ang publiko na isumbong sa BSP ang mga bangkong hindi tumanggap ng national ID para sa kanilang bank transactions.