Press Release

May 29, 2023 Jinggoy wants law vs unauthorized wearing, sale, and manufacture of PNP, AFP, and Coast Guard uniforms ANYONE posing as a member and using the uniforms of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) or the Philippine Coast Guard should be fined as much as P20,000 and jailed for 10 years, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said. Estrada also said persons who will be found to be engaged in the unauthorized manufacture and sale of these uniforms, including the production of the textile of the said uniforms, should be made to pay a fine of P5,000 to P10,000 and imprisonment of two to five years or both. Estrada has introduced Senate Bill No. 2151 proposing amendments to Republic Act 493, which he said would serve as a strong deterrent against "fake" policemen and military personnel, especially those illegally using the uniforms to commit crimes. "Makailang beses nang napabalita ang mga pang-extort, kidnapping, pangho-holdup, maging ang pag-ambush ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno ng mga pekeng pulis at miyembro ng military. Panahon na para isama sa pangangasiwa ng mga namumuno sa PNP, AFP maging ng secretaries ng Departments of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Transportation (DOTr) ang tamang paggamit ng uniporme at masawata ang mga nagkukunwaring mga alagad ng batas," Estrada said. "As the defense establishment and our uniformed personnel strive hard to cleanse their ranks of corrupt members, the illegal use of their uniform by people who do not belong to the organization and posing as legitimate members while doing unlawful activities, cause problems to the entire force and negatively affect the people's trust and confidence on authorities," he also said. In moving to amend the provisions of RA 493, the law prohibiting the use or conferring of military or naval grades or titles by or upon persons not in service of the AFP and the PNP, Estrada said the prevailing policies and light penalties have failed to deter the public from misusing and abusing the uniform of law enforcers and protectors of the people and the State. "This bill proposes to protect the image of the AFP and the PNP as a unified, well-disciplined, and respectable organization, by updating and clarifying RA 493 which was enacted in 1950, to specifically include in the prohibition the wearing of uniform of military and police personnel by those not in the service of the AFP and the PNP. This measure proposes longer jail terms and heavier fines for violators of the law, hopefully, to serve as a more effective deterrent," the senator said. Under the existing law, the penalties for those who misrepresent themselves as a policeman or soldier, are fined by P2,000 to P5,000 and imprisonment of two to five years. Pagbabawal sa hindi awtorisadong pagsuot, pagbenta at paggawa ng uniporme ng PNP, AFP at Coast Guard gustong maging batas ni Jinggoy ANG sinumang nagpapanggap na miyembro at gumagamit ng uniporme ng Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine Coast Guard ay dapat pagmultahin ng hanggang P20,000 at makulong ng 10 taon, ayon kay Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. Sinabi rin ni Estrada na ang mga taong hindi awtorisadong gumawa at magbenta ng mga uniporme, maging ang paggawa ng tela ng nasabing uniporme, ay dapat pagmultahin ng P5,000 hanggang P10,000 at makulong ng dalawa hanggang limang taon. Sa isinumite ni Estrada na Senate Bill No. 2151 na nagmumungkahi ng pag-amyenda sa Republic Act 493, sinabi niya na mapipigilan nito ang paglipana ng mga taong gumagamit ng pekeng uniporme ng pulis at kawani para maisagawa ang kanilang mga iligal na gawain. "Makailang beses nang napabalita ang mga pag-extort, kidnapping, pangho-holdup, maging ang pag-ambush ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno ng mga pekeng pulis at miyembro ng military. Panahon na para isama sa pangangasiwa ng mga namumuno sa PNP, AFP maging ng secretaries ng Departments of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Transportation (DOTr) ang tamang paggamit ng uniporme at masawata ang mga nagkukunwaring mga alagad ng batas," ani Estrada. "Habang pinagsisikapan ng ating defense establishment at uniformed personnel na linisin ang kanilang hanay ng mga tiwaling miyembro, ang iligal na paggamit ng kanilang uniporme ng mga taong hindi kabilang sa kanilang organisasyon at nagpapanggap na lehitimong miyembro para makagawa ng paglabag sa batas ay nakakaapekto sa buong puwersa bukod pa sa nakakapagpababa ng tiwala at kumpiyansya ng publiko sa mga awtoridad," dagdag pa niya. Sa pagsusulong ng kanyang panukalang amyenda, sinabi ni Estrada na hindi sakop ng umiiral na RA 493, o ang batas na nagbabawal sa paggamit ng mga ranggo o titulo ng military o naval grades o ng mga taong miyembro ng AFP at PNP, ang maling paggamit at pag-aabuso sa uniporme ng mga alagad na batas. Ani Estrada, ang umiiral na mga patakaran at magaan na parusa ay hindi mabisang paraan para pigilan ang sinuman na abusuhin ang paggamit ng uniporme ng mga alagad ng batas at tagapagtanggol ng mamamayan at ng Estado. "Ang panukalang batas na ito ay naglalayong protektahan ang imahe ng AFP at PNP bilang isang nagkakaisa, disiplinado at respetadong organisasyon sa pamamagitan nag pag-update at paglilinaw sa RA 493 na ipinatutupad mula pa noong 1950, partikular sa pagbabawal sa mga hindi awtorisadong gumamit ng uniporme ng mga kawani ng militar at PNP. Ipinapanukala nito ang mas mahabang pagkabilanggo at mas mataas na multa upang mapigilan ang mga lumalabag sa batas," sabi ng senador. Sa umiiral na batas, pinagmumulta lamang ng P2,000 hanggang P5,000 at pagkakakulong ng dalawa hanggang limang taon ang mga nagpapanggap na pulis o sundalo.