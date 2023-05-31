Press Release

May 31, 2023 Cayetano to senior labor officials: Serving God means serving others Saying that serving God means serving others, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday pledged to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration by actively facilitating collaboration and "synergy" among key agencies responsible for safeguarding the welfare of overseas workers. Cayetano made the pledge at the welcome dinner for the Senior Officials of the Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on May 30, 2023 held in the City of Taguig. It was attended by senior labor officials from Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Also in attendance were officials from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) led by Asia and the Pacific Regional Director Atty. Sarah Lou Arriola, International Labor Organization (ILO), ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), Office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), South Asian Regional Trade Union Council (SARTUC), International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and from the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) led by Secretary Susan Ople, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Climate Change Commission of the Philippines. Cayetano, who was Foreign Affairs Secretary in 2017 and 2018 and who as former House speaker was principal author of the law creating the DMW, commended those in attendance for their hard work in keeping migrants safe while working in or even just visiting other countries. "You take care of people in the most desperate of situations," he said. Delivering his pledge, Cayetano said he will use his individual and collective power of oversight as senator "to ensure that the DMW's policies and programs are consistent with the 23 Objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in the Philippines." He was referring to the 23 GCM objectives that are intended for better managing migration at local, national, regional and global level. These objectives include minimizing the adverse drivers and structural factors that compel people to leave their country of origin; ensuring that all migrants have proof of legal identity and adequate documentation; facilitating fair and ethical recruitment and safeguard conditions that ensure decent work; and saving lives and establishing coordinated international efforts on missing migrants. Cayetano said he will also closely monitor the performance of the DFA, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), and other agencies tasked with the protection of Filipinos abroad "in ensuring that they all work in synergy to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration." Father of DMW law After giving the pledge, Cayetano said he is also making a commitment to open his office to monitoring and scrutiny by the DMW and the DFA "so that the monitoring and the calling into accountability will be two-way." Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople thanked Cayetano for delivering his pledge, acknowledging him as "the father of the law creating the Department of Migrant Workers" and a former Foreign Affairs Secretary like her late father, Blas Ople. She also thanked the City of Taguig for hosting the event, saying she appreciated not just the gesture of welcoming the delegates but "the manner of how we were welcomed." International Organization for Migration (IOM) Asia and the Pacific Regional Director Sarah Lou Arriola, for her part, congratulated Cayetano for being "the first individual stakeholder in the world who made a pledge." She also congratulated the City of Taguig for being the first city in Asia that made the pledge.### Cayetano sa senior labor officials: Ang pagsilbi sa Diyos ay pagsilbi sa kapwa Dahil ang pagsilbi sa Diyos ay pagsilbi sa kapwa, nangako si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na itataguyod niya ang ligtas, maayos, at regular na migration sa pamamagitan ng pag-facilitate ng sama-samang pagtrabaho ng mga ahensyang responsable sa pangangalaga ng kapakanan ng mga manggagawang nasa ibang bansa. Ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang pangakong ito sa welcome dinner para sa mga Senior Official ng Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) noong May 30,2023 na ginanap sa Lungsod ng Taguig at dinaluhan ng mga matataas na opisyal ng pamahalaan mula sa Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, at United Arab Emirates. Kasama rin sa dumalo ang mga opisyal mula sa International Organization for Migration (IOM) sa pangunguna ni Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Atty. Sarah Lou Arriola, International Labor Organization (ILO), ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), Office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), South Asian Regional Trade Union Council (SARTUC), International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), at mula sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ng Pilipinas sa pangunguna ni Secretary Susan Ople, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), at Climate Change Commission of the Philippines. Pinuri ni Cayetano, na Foreign Affairs Secretary noong 2017-2018, dating House Speaker at principal author ng batas ng lumikha sa DMW, ang mga dumalo sa kanilang mahusay na gawain sa pangangalaga sa kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan habang nagtatrabaho o kahit bumibista lang sa ibang bansa. "You take care of people in the most desperate of situations," aniya. Sa kanyang pledge, sinabi ni Cayetano na gagamitin niya ang kanyang individual at collective power of oversight bilang senador upang matiyak na ang mga patakaran at programa ng DMW ay naaayon sa 23 Objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) sa Pilipinas. Ang tinutukoy niya ay ang 23 objectives ng GCM na naglalayong maisaayos ang migrasyon sa lokal, pambansa, rehiyonal, at global level. Sinabi ni Cayetano na masusi niyang susubaybayan ang DFA, ang Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), at iba pang mga ahensya na pinagkakatiwalaan sa pangangalaga ng mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa upang tiyakin na silang lahat ay nagtatrabaho nang may "synergy" upang itaguyod ang ligtas, maayos, at regular na migrasyon. Father of DMW law Matapos ibigay ang kanyang pledge, sinabi rin ni Cayetano na bubuksan niya ang kanyang tanggapan sa pagsusuri ng DMW at DFA "so that the monitoring and the calling into accountability will be two-way." Nagpasalamat si Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople kay Cayetano, na kinilala niyang "father of the law creating the Department of Migrant Workers" at dating Foreign Affairs Secretary tulad ng kanyang yumaong ama na si Blas Ople. BInati naman ni International Organization for Migration (IOM) Asia and the Pacific Regional Director Sarah Lou Arriola si Cayetano sa pagiging "first individual stakeholder in the world who made a pledge." Binati naman niya ang City of Taguig sa pagiging unang siyudad sa Asia na gumawa ng pledge.