Press Release

May 31, 2023 Robin Pushes Filipino Translation of Maharlika Bill and Related Documents To make sure ordinary Filipinos understand the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Act, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla pushed for a Filipino translation of the measure and its related documents. Padilla, an advocate for the use of Filipino as a medium of official communication, made the proposal during the period of amendments on the Maharlika bill at the Senate early Wednesday. Sen. Mark Villar, the bill's sponsor, accepted Padilla's proposal. "Magmula kaninang umaga, marami na po tayong kababayang nandiyan sa labas at sila nagpoprotesta at sa kanila pong sinasabi hindi nila naintindihan ang atin pong panukala na Maharlika bill. Kanina din pong tanghali meron tayong bisitang barangay captain. Nang sinabi po natin sa kanila tungkol sa Maharlika bill na ito, ating panukala, sila po ay (nagsabi), di namin naintindihan yan (Since Tuesday morning, I saw many people outside the Senate protesting that they do not understand the contents of the bill. At noon Tuesday, I met with barangay captains who also said they did not understand it)," he said. He also cited Sec. 6, Art. 14 of the 1987 Constitution that states that the government "shall take steps to initiate and sustain the use of Filipino as a medium of official communication and as language of instruction in the educational system." Under Padilla's proposed amendment to the bill's section on the right to freedom of information of the public: "All documents of the MIF (Maharlika Investment Fund) and MIC (Maharlika Investment Corp.) shall be open, available and accessible to the public in both English and Filipino." Another amendment proposed by Padilla on the effectivity of the act, which Sen. Villar also accepted, would have the Filipino translation of the Act published in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation in the Philippines. Robin, Itinulak ang Pagsalin sa Filipino ng Maharlika Bill at Kaugnay na Dokumento Para tiyaking maunawaan ng pangkaraniwang Pilipino ang pinapanukalang Maharlika Investment Fund Act, itinulak ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pagsalin sa Pilipino ng panukalang batas at ang kaugnay nitong dokumento. Ginawa ito ni Padilla, na sumusulong sa paggamit ng Pilipino sa opisyal na dokumento ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas, sa pamamagitan ng pagmungkahi ng pag-amyenda sa Maharlika bill sa Senado Miyerkules ng madaling araw. Tinanggap ito ni Sen. Mark Villar, ang sponsor ng Maharlika bill. "Magmula kaninang umaga, marami na po tayong kababayang nandiyan sa labas at sila nagpoprotesta at sa kanila pong sinasabi hindi nila naintindihan ang atin pong panukala na Maharlika bill. Kanina din pong tanghali meron tayong bisitang barangay captain. Nang sinabi po natin sa kanila tungkol sa Maharlika bill na ito, ating panukala, sila po ay (nagsabi), di namin naintindihan yan," paliwanag ni Padilla. Ipinunto rin ni Padilla na sa Sec. 6, Art. XVI ng 1987 Constitution, ang pamahalaan ay gagawa ng hakbang para gamitin ang Filipino bilang "medium of official communication and as language of instruction in the educational system." Unang tinanggap ni Villar ang panukala ni Padilla sa seksyon tungkol sa right to freedom of information of the public: "All documents of the MIF (Maharlika Investment Fund) and MIC (Maharlika Investment Corp.) shall be open, available and accessible to the public in both English and Filipino." Isa pang panukala ni Padilla na tinanggap ni Villar ay sa "Effectivity" kung saan ang pagsalin ng batas sa Pilipino ay ilalathala sa Official Gazette o sa diyaryong may general circulation sa Pilipinas.