Press Release

June 1, 2023 Villar highlights role of oceans and wetlands in nurturing life To celebrate May as the Month of the Ocean, Sen. Cynthia Villar renews her commitment to protect oceans and wetlands and preserve its significant role in nurturing life and supporting livelihoods not only in the country but worldwide. During the On-the-Spot Poster-Making Contest initiated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), Villar underscored the importance of "the conservation, protection, and sustainable management of our country's coastal and marine resources." "It becomes all the more important given that the Philippines is an archipelago endowed with vast coastal and ocean resources, including critical habitats, mangroves, coral reefs, seagrass beds, seascapes, and endangered and vulnerable marine flora and fauna, all of which provide both economic and ecological benefits for the present and future generations," Villar said. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, said while it is important to meet the needs of the growing population and demand for food and resources, "we should do so without neglecting the health of our oceans, which are a rich source of diverse marine life that sustain millions of people." "It is a sad reality that our oceans and wetlands are vulnerable. Habitat destruction and climate change have led to a decline in marine bounties and biodiversity. Wetlands, such as the LPPWP, a legislated protected area, are also under threat," Villar said, adding that the proposed reclamation projects near or within the vicinity of LPPWP would result in the destruction of the park's ecological functions, which are beneficial to Filipinos. She said the reclamation project "will lead to the disruption of migratory bird routes, degradation of buffers against climate change, and an irreversible loss of marine resources and biodiversity." Villar cited a study conducted by the National Fisheries Development Institute, which reveals that the wetland is part of the hotspot for spawning in the Eastern part of Manila Bay and the volume of fish eggs laid is the highest in that area. Groups of fisherfolk cited that various types of fish and other seafood can be harvested in that area, which form part of the seafood supply in Southern NCR consisting of cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Taguig,Pateros and Muntinlupa, CAMANAVA ( Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela) and Bulacan. "I am very determined to stop these proposed reclamation projects that threaten the survival of this protected area. We should remember that it is within wetlands like the LPPWP that life in our oceans begins. They are the nursery grounds for many marine species that end up on our plates," Villar said. Villar also reminded the contest participants to remember their important role in safeguarding the oceans and wetlands. "Together, we can craft a future where our wetlands are respected, and our oceans continue to thrive and sustainably feed the global population," she added. Villar, itinampok ang ginagampanan ng karagatan at wetlands sa pangangalaga sa buhay UPANG ipagdiwang ang 'Month of the Ocean' ngayong Mayo, muling nangako si Sen. Cynthia Villar na proprotektahan ang karagatan at wetlands at pananatiliin ang kahalagahan nito bilang psuporta sa kabuhayan hindi lamang sa bansa kundi sa buong mundo. Sa On-the-Spot Poster-Making Contest na itinaguyod ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources sa Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), iginiit ni Villar ang kahalagahan ng "conservation, protection, at sustainable management" ng coastal at marine resources ng bansa. "It becomes all the more important given that the Philippines is an archipelago endowed with vast coastal and ocean resources, including critical habitats, mangroves, coral reefs, seagrass beds, seascapes, and endangered and vulnerable marine flora and fauna, all of which provide both economic and ecological benefits for the present and future generations," ani Villar. Inihayat ni Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, na bagama't mahalagang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng lumalagong populasyon ng bansa at ang demand sa pagkain at resources, "we should do so without neglecting the health of our oceans, which are a rich source of diverse marine life that sustain millions of people." "It is a sad reality that our oceans and wetlands are vulnerable. Habitat destruction and climate change have led to a decline in marine bounties and biodiversity. Wetlands, such as the LPPWP, a legislated protected area, are also under threat," ani pa Villar . Idinagdag pa niya na ang panukalang reclamation projects malapit o nasa lugar ng LPPWP ay makasisira sa ecological functions nito. Sinabi rin niya na ang reclamation project ay magreresulta rin sa "disruption of migratory bird routes, degradation of buffers against climate change, and an irreversible loss of marine resources and biodiversity." Binanggit ni Villar ang pag-aaral ng National Fisheries Development Institute na pinakamataas ang bilang ng fish eggs sa nagsabing bahagi ang wetland Sinabi ng mga mandaragat na maraming uri ng isda at lamang dagat ang makukuha sa lugar na pinagkukunan din ng seafood supply ng Southern NCR na kinabibilangan ng mga siyudad ng consisting of cities of Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Taguig,Pateros and Muntinlupa, CAMANAVA ( Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela) and Bulacan. "I am very determined to stop these proposed reclamation projects that threaten the survival of this protected area. We should remember that it is within wetlands like the LPPWP that life in our oceans begins. They are the nursery grounds for many marine species that end up on our plates," paniniyak ni Villar. Tinagubilinan din niya ang mga lumahok sa paligsahan tungkol sa kanilang mahalagang papel sa pangangalaga sa karagatan at wetlands. "Together, we can craft a future where our wetlands are respected, and our oceans continue to thrive and sustainably feed the global population," dagdag pa niya.