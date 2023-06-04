Pia: sports an effective way to promote health, develop discipline among the youth

Senator Pia S. Cayetano believes that supporting sports activities for the youth helps develop their overall health and wellbeing, while also teaching discipline and teamwork, which could help them in their future endeavors.

This was emphasized by Cayetano in an interview at the sidelines of the national finals of the Red Bull Half Court 3x3 Basketball Tournament, which was held in Bagumbayan, Taguig City on Saturday (June 3).

"You can't go wrong with involving the youth in sports," said the senator, herself a former champion varsity player for the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons Volleyball Team, and a national volleyball athlete.

"What's important is, number one, mag-enjoy sila at magiging healthy sila. And then made-develop sa kabataan yung discipline, commitment, yung essence ng teamwork at cooperation. Lahat yan nade-develop in a sense," she pointed out.

The senator further noted how sports opens opportunities, like scholarships for aspiring athletes. Thus, it is also one of the avenues for the youth to get a good education, with support from their parents.

A known sports advocate, Cayetano committed to continue backing different grassroots sports and the development of sports facilities in different parts of the country.

"Ako, personally, gusto ko makakita ng sports facilities. Kasi balewala lahat ng sinasabi ko kung wala namang opportunity at walang safe spaces for these kids to engage in sports," she explained.

The winners of the Red Bull Half Court 3x3 Basketball National Finals will represent the country in the world championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, in September, according to renowned basketball coach Eric Altamirano, the tournament commissioner of Red Bull Half Court Philippines.