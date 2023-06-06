STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON POSSIBLE GSIS, SSS PARTICIPATION IN MAHARLIKA PROJECTS

It is clear: the Senate's version of the bill, which was later on adopted, orders the absolute prohibition of the use of funds of the GSIS, Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth and other insurance and pension institutions.

Sinigurado nating mailalagay ang safeguard na ito upang hindi malustay at magamit ang pera ng taumbayan. Dagdag pa sa parusang pagkakakulong sa maling paggamit at magkakamal ng pondo. Pero bakit parang nilulusot pa rin nila ngayon? Again, the executive branch is tasked to carry out laws that have been passed by the legislature. What Congress intended should be the standard for how the law is implemented. The Executive is not allowed to change, expand or limit it based on its own interpretation.

The Senate will likewise exercise its oversight function to ensure that these safeguards for the protection of pensioners' and contributors' hard-earned money are enforced.