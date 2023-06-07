Cayetano on e-governance: 'Government should be problem solvers'

Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano on Wednesday reminded stakeholders involved in the national effort to transition into e-governance that the government is here to be problem solvers.

This as the independent senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, led the second public hearing on June 7 to discuss e-governance bills and the current state of internet connectivity in the country.

"When we discuss e-governance, we have to first discuss connectivity. I believe we are all created because there is a purpose and problem that we are meant to solve. Government should be problem solvers," Cayetano said in his opening statement.

The senator related his experience as Secretary of Foreign Affairs in 2017-2018 when he helped solve the passport backlog in the country and how he reinforced the right mindset of those working in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

"When I was in the DFA sabi ko sa kanila, kapag may problema, 'wag kayo low morale. Kasi naghahanap tayo ng problema na sosolusyunan. Hindi pwedeng nasestress tayo agad. Kung iyon ang attitude natin, hindi dapat tayo sa gobyerno," he said.

He added that those in the government should expect problems to solve since it is part of public service. "Kapag nasa gobyerno tayo, dapat parati tayo nag e-expect ng problema. Kasiyahan natin iyon," he said.

Cayetano sa usaping e-governance: 'Tagalutas ng problema ang gobyerno'

Dapat maging tagalutas ng problema ang gobyerno.

Ito ang paalala ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano sa mga stakeholder na dumalo sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology ngayong June 7 upang talakayin ang mga panukalang nakahain tungkol sa e-governance bills at sa kasalukuyang kalagayan ng internet connectivity sa bansa.

"When we discuss e-governance, we have to first discuss connectivity. I believe we are all created because there is a purpose and problem that we are meant to solve. Government should be problem solvers," wika ni Cayetano sa kanyang opening statement bilang committee chair.

Ibinahagi ng senador ang kanyang karanasan bilang Secretary of Foreign Affairs noong 2017-2018 nang tulungan niyang solusyunan ang passport backlog sa bansa.

"When I was in the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) sabi ko sa kanila, kapag may problema, 'wag kayo low morale. Kasi naghahanap tayo ng problema na sosolusyunan. Hindi pwedeng nasestress tayo agad. Kung iyon ang attitude natin, hindi dapat tayo sa gobyerno," paliwanag niya.

Dagdag ni Cayetano, dapat asahan ng mga nasa gobyerno na bahagi ng serbisyong publiko ang pagharap sa mga problema at ang paglutas ng mga ito.

"Kapag nasa gobyerno tayo, dapat parati tayo nag e-expect ng problema. Kasiyahan natin iyon," wika niya.