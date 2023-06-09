Cayetano, Tarlac LGUs join hands to help more than a hundred sari-sari store owners

The office of Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano joined hands with local government officials of Tarlac Province to help more than a hundred Tarlaceño sari-sari store owners with their daily needs and enable them to expand their small businesses through the Sari-saring Pag-Asa Program (SSP).

From June 8 to 9, 2023, Cayetano's team gave assistance to 163 store owners from Districts 1 and 2 in Tarlac. These events were done in coordination with San Manuel Municipal Mayor Donya Tesoro and Tarlac 2nd District Rep. Christian Yap, and in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Program.

During the event's orientation, Mayor Donya Tesoro took time to acknowledge Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano's help in ensuring the growth of the small businesses of Tarlaceños.

"Nakapagsimula na kayo, iyon ang pinaka importante. Nagdadagdag na lamang kami ng tulong, tulad nito na mula kina Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano na sumusuporta sa tulad ninyong may maliliit na negosyo. Good luck po sa inyo!" Tesoro told the beneficiaries.

Under the SSP, which is Cayetano's flagship program for budding business owners, the store owners received assistance and a booklet explaining the program and giving tips on how they can grow their business.

In the two-day handover of assistance, several sari-sari store owners with medical conditions also received help through the medical assistance desks that had been set up in the Capitol Building and San Manuel Cultural Center. They were provided assistance for their hospital bills, medicines, laboratory, operation, and diagnostic procedures.

These events were also done in coordination with Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, Board Member Topey Delos Reyes, and Board Member Harmas Sembrano.

Cayetano, Tarlac LGUs nagsanib pwersa upang tulungan ang higit isandaang sari-sari store owners

Nagsanib pwersa ang opisina ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano at mga opisyal ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Probinsya ng Tarlac upang tulungan ang higit isandaang Tarlaceño sari-sari store owner sa kanilang araw-araw na gastusin at upang palaguin ang kanilang maliliit na negosyo sa pamamagitan ng Sari-saring Pag-Asa Program (SSP).

Mula June 8 hanggang 9, 2023, namigay ng tulong ang opisina ni Cayetano sa 163 store owners mula sa Districts 1 at 2 sa Tarlac. Naisagawa ito sa pakikipagtulungan nina San Manuel Municipal Mayor Donya Tesoro, Tarlac 2nd District Representative Christian Yap, at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa ilalim ng kanilang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Program.

Sa orientation ng programa, pinasalamatan ni Mayor Donya Tesoro sina Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano sa kanilang tulong sa pagpapalago ng maliliit na negosyo ng mga Tarlaceño.

"Nakapagsimula na kayo, iyon ang pinaka importante. Nagdadagdag na lamang kami ng tulong, tulad nito na mula kina Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano na sumusuporta sa tulad ninyong may maliliit na negosyo. Good luck po sa inyo!" wika ni Tesoro sa mga beneficiary.

Sa ilalim ng SSP, na siyang flagship program ni Cayetano para sa mga maliliit na negosyo, nakatanggap ang bawat store owner ng tulong at booklet na nagpapaliwanag sa programa at nagbibigay ng mga tip kung paano nila palalaguin ang kanilang negosyo.

Ilang sari-sari store owner na may karamdaman ang nabigyan din ng medical assistance sa tulong ng mga nakatalagang assistance desk sa Capitol Building at San Manuel Cultural Center. Nabigyan ang mga beneficiary ng tulong sa kanilang hospital bill, gamot, laboratory, pang-opera, at diagnostic procedures.

Naisagawa ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa pakikipagtulungan din nina Tarlac Governor Susan Yap, Board Member Topey Delos Reyes, at Board Member Harmas Sembrano.