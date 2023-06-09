Press Release

June 9, 2023 Jinggoy proposes free movie screenings, film festival in proposed PH film industry month TO elevate and boost the promotion of locally produced movies, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a measure proposing the institutionalization of a physical and online festival for new quality genre films and a free screening of classic movies during September of every year. "During this special period of celebration, which shall be known as 'Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino,' we aim to promote and revive the local film industry, encourage its growth and expansion as one of the dynamic segments of the creative economy, and further elevate the standards and quality of Filipino films at par with the world's best," Estrada said in Senate Bill No. 2250. The veteran lawmaker, who is also an actor and film producer, said the proposed Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino Act aims to promote the growth and conservation of the culture and legacy of Filipino cinema and showcase Filipino talents among audiences across the country and overseas. Estrada proposed to have the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) organize a film festival, to be called Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, for a one-week exclusive screening in all regular cinemas nationwide and in streaming websites or platforms under the supervision of the FDCP. There will also be free screenings of classic Filipino films, and internationally acclaimed short or feature-length movies in theatrical and other similar venues operated by the government, including the FDCP, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), he said. The measure also requires the FDCP to undertake film promotion and education activities and similar learning opportunities in various film-related disciplines and sectors such as directing, scriptwriting, editing, musical scoring, etc. Estrada also proposed to declare the month of September as Philippine Film Industry Month in recognition of the importance and appreciation of the film industry which reflects social realities and fosters a sense of nationhood. Libreng sine, film festival sa ipinapanukalang Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino ni Jinggoy IPINAPANUKALA ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagkakaroon ng libreng sine at pagdadaos ng film festival tuwing buwan ng Setyembre bilang bahagi ng kanyang itinataguyod na Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino para mapasigla ang lokal na industriya ng pelikula. "Sa espesyal na pagdiriwang na ito, na tatawaging Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino, hangad natin na mapalago ang lokal na industriya at mapalawak ang isang bahagi ng creative economy at maitaas ang pamantayan at kalidad ng ng mga pelikulang Pilipino kapantay ng pinakamahusay sa mundo," sabi ni Estrada sa Senate Bill No. 2250. Sinabi ng beteranong mambabatas, na isa ring aktor at producer ng pelikula, na ang kanyang panukalang Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino Act ay naglalayon rin na mapanatili ang kultura at legasiya ng mga lokal na pelikula at ipamalas ang Filipino talents sa ibang bansa. Iminungkahi ni Estrada na iatas sa Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) ang pagdadaos ng film festival na tatawaging "Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino" para sa isang linggong eksklusibong pagpapalabas sa lahat ng regular na sinehan at streaming websites o platforms na nasa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng nasabing ahensya. Magkakaroon din ng libreng pagpapalabas ng mga klasikong pelikulang Pilipino at mga internationally acclaimed short o feature-length movies sa mga teatro at iba pang katulad na venue na nasa pamamahala ng gobyerno kabilang ang FDCP, Cultural Center of the Philippines at National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Sa nasabing panukala, inaatasan din ang FDCP na magsagawa ng mga aktibidad sa promosyon ng pelikula at edukasyon, pati na ang pagbibigay ng training na may kinalaman sa sektor ng pelikula gaya ng directing, scriptwriting, editing, musical scoring, atbp. Iminungkahi din ni Estrada na ideklara ang buwan ng Setyembre bilang Buwan ng Industriya ng Pelikulang Pilipino o Philippine Film Industry Month bilang pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa film industry na sumasalamin sa mga panlipunang realidad at pagpapalaganap ng pagkakakilanlan ng bansa.