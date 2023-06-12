SEN. NANCY BINAY on the passing of former Senator Rodolfo Biazon

Aking taos-pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya ni Senator Rodolfo Biazon.

As a soldier and a lawmaker, he staunchly defended democracy and made sure that our country's sovereignty is always protected.

Our nation lost an officer and a true gentleman who dedicated his life to public service.

Maraming maraming salamat, Manong Pong, sa iyong pagmamahal sa bayan.

Rest well, Sir, and our snappy salute!