Press Release

June 12, 2023 SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGE As we celebrate our 125th year of independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of liberty, justice, and equality. It is through our collective efforts and unity that we can continue to build a prosperous and inclusive society for all Filipinos. On this occasion, I also want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of every ordinary Filipino citizen who strives to make a difference in their respective fields. Our nation was built on the backs of hardworking men and women, whose labor and dedication laid the foundation for the progress we enjoy today. As a labor advocate senator, I pledge to continue championing their cause, to tirelessly work towards the advancement of workers' rights, and to push for policies that foster a fair and equitable labor environment as many of our workers continue to face exploitative conditions, inadequate compensation, and a lack of job security. Let us remember that the strength of a nation lies in the well-being of its people. We must likewise address the pressing issues that affect our sovereignty and regional stability. As a nation, we have always valued diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the means to address conflicts. While we navigate these challenging times, let us not forget the importance of unity among ourselves. We must stand together, transcending political differences, to protect our territorial integrity and safeguard our national interests. Our diversity is our strength, and it is through unity that we can assert our rightful place in the international community.