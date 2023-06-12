Press Release

June 12, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF SENATOR BIAZON I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, a true patriot and a remarkable public servant whom I look up to and admire. Senator Biazon and I both served side by side during the 16th Congress and it was during that time that I had the opportunity to work closely with him on various bills including the restoration of the Basic Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC). Alongside each other, we both advocated for issues that advanced education, energy, consumer protection, and disaster response and management. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Senator Biazon during this difficult time. May they find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of leaders in our nation.