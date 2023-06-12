Press Release

June 12, 2023 Senate President Zubiri on the Passing of Senator Rodolfo Biazon ?This is a bittersweet Independence Day, as the nation mourns the passing of Senator Rodolfo Biazon, one of our staunchest defenders of the peace and democracy that we are enjoying today. It was a gift to have been a novice senator during a time when Senator Biazon was still in office. I had the great fortune of learning from him, and being inspired by his uncompromising public service--not just as a veteran legislator but also as a veteran military man, having been the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. He brought that same military discipline and commitment to his work in the Senate, and to every aspect of his life as a public servant. I am grateful for the time that we spent in the Senate together, and I am glad we had one last chance to reconnect with him last November, when he attended the Senate reunion. He was as bright and astute as ever, and a fountain of guidance and wisdom for those of us currently in the Senate. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and to the people whom he served with dedication as a senator, congressman, and as a member of the uniformed service. May they be comforted by the fact that the whole nation will remember Senator Biazon as a great man of service who dedicated his entire life and career to our people. Paalam at Salamat Senador Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon. Isang Mainit na Pagsaludo sa Isang Magiting na Pilipino!