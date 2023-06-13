Press Release

June 13, 2023 Villanueva: Probe unauthorized and unregistered online lending platforms Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva filed a resolution which seeks to probe the rise of unauthorized and unregistered online lending platforms in the country which victimizes hundreds of vulnerable Filipinos. In filing Senate Resolution No. 641, Villanueva said that as lending transactions through digital platforms increase, there has also been an increase in abusive collection and debt recovery practices by some companies. "Our office has been receiving hundreds of complaints from people who were harassed, intimidated, and shamed by the collecting agents of these online lending platforms for being unable to pay their loans on time," the Majority Leader said. "We need to put a stop to this inhumane and unethical practice and make sure that our kababayans are truly protected," he added. The Majority Leader also said measures should be in place and properly implemented to guarantee that consumers are only transacting with registered and authorized online lending companies to protect their interest and general welfare. Early this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revoked the Certificates of Registration of 2,084 lending and financing companies that failed to secure their Certificates of Authority (CA), and cancelled the CA of 39 financing and lending companies due to various violations. In a number of cases, Villanueva said that some lending firms unduly increase the interest rates and other charges for failure to pay on schedule. Some collectors also hurl expletives and violent language at the debtors to force them to pay. Villanueva also asked the appropriate Senate committee to look into reports that some online lending platforms are engaging in irresponsible data harvesting that violate their clients' right to privacy and safe and secure transactions. Republic Act No. 11765 or the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act provides that financial service providers are prohibited from employing abusive collection or debt recovery practices against their financial consumers. In addition, Republic Act No. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines specifically provides for the promotion of "fair, honest and equitable relations among parties in consumer transactions." Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 3765 or the Truth in Lending Act mandates that lenders must be honest regarding the finance and other related charges that they impose on borrowers, and to make them aware of the true cost of credit. "Our people should be protected against deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable acts and practices, including abusive collection and debt recovery practices," Villanueva said. "Debtors deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity," he added. Hindi awtorisado at hindi rehistradong lending platforms, imbestigahan! - Villanueva Naghain si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ng isang resolusyon na naglalayong siyasatin ang mga hindi awtorisado at hindi rehistradong online lending platforms sa bansa na nakakapambiktima ng daan-daang mga Pilipino. Sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution No. 641, sinabi ni Villanueva na sa pagdami ng lending transactions sa pamamagitan ng digital platforms, dumarami rin ang bilang ng kaso ng mapang-abusong pangongolekta at debt recovery practices ng ilang mga kumpanya. "Our office has been receiving hundreds of complaints from people who were harassed, intimidated, and shamed by the collecting agents of these online lending platforms for being unable to pay their loans on time," sabi ni Villanueva. "We need to put a stop to this inhumane and unethical practice and make sure that our kababayans are truly protected," dagdag niya. Ayon pa sa Majority Leader, dapat ipatupad nang maayos ang mga batas para matiyak na ang mga konsyumer ay nakikipag-transaksiyon lamang sa mga rehistrado at awtorisasdong online lending companies para maprotektahan ang kanilang interes at kapakanan. Nauna nang binawi ng Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ang Certificates of Registration ng 2,084 lending at financing companies na hindi kumuha ng kanilang Certificates of Authority (CA), habang 39 naman ang kinansela ang kanilang CA dahil sa iba't ibang mga paglabag. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, may ilang lending firms din na sobra-sobra ang pinapataw na interest rates at iba pang charges dahil sa pagkabigo ng mga borrower na magbayad ng kanilang obligasyon sa takdang oras. Maliban diyan, may ilang mga kolektor din ang nagmumura at nagbibitaw ng masasakit na salita sa kanilang mga kliyente para mapuwersa silang magbayad ng kanilang utang. Hiniling din ni Villanueva sa angkop na komite ng Senado na tingnan ang mga ulat na may mga online lending platform na sangkot sa iresponsableng pagkuha ng mga datos at impormasyon na labag sa 'right to privacy and safe and secure transactions' ng kanilang mga kliyente. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11765 o Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, ang mga financial service provider ay pinagbabawalang maging mapang-abuso sa pangongolekta ng utang ng kanilang mga kliyente. Bukod diyan, nakasaad din sa Republic Act No. 7394 o Consumer Act of the Philippines na dapat isulong ang "fair, honest and equitable relations among parties in consumer transactions." Samantala, nakapaloob naman sa Republic Act No. 3765 o Truth in Lending Act na dapat maging honest o tapat ang mga lender sa mga charges na kanilang ipinapataw at ipaalam sa mga borrower ang totoong cost of credit. "Our people should be protected against deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable acts and practices, including abusive collection and debt recovery practices," ani Villanueva. "Debtors deserve to be treated fairly and with dignity," dagdag pa niya.