Zubiri Files Senate Resolution Honoring Sen. Rodolfo Biazon

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri filed today Senate Resolution No. 652, honoring Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon and expressing the Senate's sympathy on the passing of the veteran legislator.

Biazon was a three-term Senator (1992 to 1995, 1998 to 2004, and 2004 to 2010) and a two-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the lone district of Muntinlupa (2010 to 2013 and 2013 to 2016).

He was also a Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). He passed away last June 12, at age of 88.

In the resolution, Zubiri described Biazon as "a steadfast champion of decent and affordable housing and of security and defense."

The Senate President likewise lauded the late Senator for spearheading the passage of landmark measures such as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, the Rental Reform Act of 2002, the Comprehensive and Integrated Shelter Finance Act of 1994, the AFP Modernization Act, the act amending Presidential Decree No. 1752 to make membership in the PAG-IBIG Fund mandatory; and the Home Guaranty Corporation Act of 2000.

During his stint in the Senate, Biazon had chaired the Senate Committee on National Defense and the Senate Committee on Security and Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement.

"I had the good fortune of working closely with Senator Pong Biazon on measures such as the Magna Carta for Homeowners and Homeowners Associations, and I saw firsthand how meticulous and hardworking he was, as a legislator," recalled Zubiri, who became a senator in 2007, when Biazon was still in office.

"I imagine that comes from his military background. He was extremely disciplined and intentional in everything he did, and he set a standard for us younger lawmakers to aspire to."

The resolution is not the only honor that the decorated military-man-turned-legislator will be receiving from the Senate.

Per tradition, a necrological service will be held in the Senate for him on 19 June 2023.