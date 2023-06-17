Press Release

June 17, 2023 'KLABARZON Society' to host jobs fair, labor forum in Batangas MATAAS NA KAHOY, Batangas - The 'KLABARZON Society' will host its third town hall meeting on public policy on Monday, June 19, in the Province of Batangas. KLABARZON Society convenor Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said the third town hall forum will focus on labor and employment, and how it can boost the efforts of local government units (LGUs). Aside from the usual town hall forum, this also will be the first time that KLABARZON will host a jobs fair as one of the sidelines of the assembly. The said event will take place at the Shercon Resort and Ecology Park along Barangay San Sebastian in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas and will also be graced by Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, who is expected to conduct an in-depth talk with officials from different LGUs in Batangas on how can government agencies effectively respond to the needs of every locality in the said province. Batangas 3rd District Representative Maria Theresa Collantes is also expected to grace the town hall forum, together with all local chief executives of the Province of Batangas and regional officials of line agencies in Southern Tagalog. Earlier this year, Senator Tolentino spearheaded the creation of KLABARZON Society, a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in Region-4A (Calabarzon). 'KLABARZON'--which stands for "Kabite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon," focuses on achieving economic growth, better quality of education, as well as the promotion of sustainable regional tourism, cultural heritage, and environmental awareness and protection Southern Tagalog Region--considered as the cradle of Philippine Independence. Being the main convenor of KLABARZON Society, Tolentino said the organization's main goal is to bring the national government services direct to the LGUs to fast-track public service delivery in order to achieve significant positive change for the region. KLABARZON will assist every respective LGU in the region to position itself as the premier growth center of the Philippines through the attainment of a peaceful, resilient, and inclusive system of good governance.