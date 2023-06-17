Press Release

June 17, 2023 Tulfo represents Asia Pacific Group before Int'l Labour Conference in Geneva Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo represented the Asia Pacific Group (ASPAG) during the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. Tulfo, who is honored to deliver a statement in behalf of ASPAG, relayed the group's support for the Resolution and Conclusions of the Recurrent Discussion Committee on Labour Protection. He noted that ASPAG appreciates the efforts of other governments and groups to discuss the challenges and opportunities in promoting labour protection. For one, Tulfo said ASPAG supports the appropriate classification of workers and the need to address the persistent lack of protection from discrimination faced by people in specific occupations, sectors, and work arrangements. "ASPAG believes that the core of decent work is inclusive, adequate, and effective labour protection. Inclusive labour protection takes into consideration the diversity of the world of work, the various forms of contractual arrangements, and the challenges and opportunities relating to the digital transformation of work such as teleworking or platform work, and other forms of informal work," Tulfo noted. Tulfo discussed that the Asia-Pacific region is home to over 4.6 billion people or more or less 60 percent of the world's population, and more than sixty percent of the global labour force comes from ASPAG. However, it has the highest levels of wealth inequality in the world, high levels of income inequality, and inequality of opportunities. Sen. Idol likewise said that ASPAG believes that bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between and among countries of origin, transit , and destination can guarantee migrant workers' rights, wage protection, access to relevant labour protection information, access to justice, and access dispute settlement, among others. "Our region also deploys 40 percent of the world's migrant workers. The protection of these workers especially those in vulnerable situations such as domestic workers, is crucial to us," he stated. It can be noted that International Labour Organization (ILO) accepted Tulfo's proposed amendment to include migrant workers' right to have "access to relevant labour protection informations" in the Conclusions of the Committee on Labour Protection. Moreover, Tulfo said ASPAG supports the development of policies and regulations that help promote Occupational, Safety and Health strategies for zero work-related deaths and severe work-related injuries or illnesses, including access to relevant social security benefits. Ultimately, Tulfo said ASPAG expressed its support for the formation of the Global Coalition for Social Justice through decent work because it holds promise for the region. "As we have often said as a region, we contribute much to the global wealth; we deserve a fair share from it." Tulfo, nagsilbing kinakatawan ng Asia Pacific Group sa harap ng International Labour Conference sa Geneva Nagsilbing kinatawan si Senador Idol Raffy Tulfo ng Asia Pacific Group (ASPAG) sa 111th Session ng International Labour Conference sa Geneva, Switzerland noong Hunyo 16. Si Tulfo ay nagbigay pahayag sa ngalan ng ASPAG, tungkol sa suporta ng grupo sa Resolution at Conclusions ng Recurrent Discussion Committee on Labour Protection. Binanggit niya na pinahahalagahan ng ASPAG ang mga pagsisikap ng ibang pamahalaan at grupo na talakayin ang mga hamon at oportunidad sa pagpapromote ng proteksyon sa paggawa. Sinabi ni Tulfo na suportado ng ASPAG ang tamang klasipikasyon ng mga manggagawa at ang pangangailangan na tugunan ang patuloy na kakulangan ng proteksyon mula sa diskriminasyon na kinahaharap ng mga tao sa partikular na mga trabaho, sektor, at mga kaayusan sa trabaho. "Paniniwala ng ASPAG na ang pundasyon ng disenteng trabaho ay ang malawak, sapat, at epektibong proteksyon sa manggagawa. Ang malawak na proteksyon sa kanila ay nagbibigay-pansin sa pagkakaiba-iba ng mundo ng trabaho, ang iba't ibang anyo ng kasunduang kontraktwal, at ang mga hamon at oportunidad na kaugnay sa digital na pagbabago ng trabaho tulad ng teleworking o platform work, at iba pang anyo ng di-pormal na trabaho," pahayag ni Tulfo. Ipinaliwanag ni Tulfo na ang rehiyon ng Asia-Pacific ay tahanan ng higit sa 4.6 bilyong tao o halos 60 porsyento ng populasyon ng mundo, at higit sa 60 porsyento ng pandaigdigang lakas-paggawa ay nagmumula sa ASPAG. Gayunman, ito ang may pinakamataas na antas ng pagkakawalang-pantay na yaman sa mundo, mataas na antas ng pagkakawalang-pantay na kita, at kawalan ng pantay na oportunidad. Sinabi rin ni Sen. Idol na naniniwala ang ASPAG na ang bilateral, rehiyonal, at multilateral na kooperasyon sa pagitan ng mga bansa ng pinagmulan, transit, at destinasyon ay maaaring garantiyahan ang mga karapatan ng mga manggagawang migrante, proteksyon sa sahod, access sa kaugnay na impormasyon sa proteksyon sa paggawa, access sa katarungan, at access sa paglutas ng mga alitan, at iba pa. "Ang aming rehiyon ay nagpapadala rin ng 40 porsyento ng mga manggagawang migrante sa mundo. Ang proteksyon ng mga manggagawang ito, lalo na ang mga nasa mapanganib na sitwasyon tulad ng mga kasambahay, ay mahalaga sa amin," sabi niya. Napansin na tinanggap ng International Labour Organization (ILO) ang inihayag na panukalang amendment ni Tulfo na isama ang "access to relevant labour protection informations" sa Conclusions ng Committee on Labour Protection. Bukod dito, sinabi ni Tulfo na suportado ng ASPAG ang pagpapaunlad ng mga patakaran at regulasyon na tumutulong sa pagpopromote ng mga estratehiya sa Occupational, Safety and Health para sa zero work-related deaths at malubhang work-related injuries o illnesses, kasama ang access sa kaugnay na mga benepisyo sa seguridad sa lipunan. Sa huli, sinabi ni Tulfo na ipinahayag ng ASPAG ang suporta nito sa pagbubuo ng Global Coalition for Social Justice through decent work sapagkat ito ay may pangako para sa rehiyon. "Tulad ng madalas naming sinasabi bilang isang rehiyon, malaki ang aming ambag sa pandaigdigang yaman; marapat lang magkaroon kami ng patas na bahagi mula dito." Link of the speech: https://fb.watch/lcS7rRL64Y/?mibextid=NnVzG8