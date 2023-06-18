STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY ESTRADA ON THE LATEST PROPOSAL OF DOF IN REFORMING THE MUP PENSION SYSTEM

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and a staunch advocate for the welfare of our brave servicemen and women, I believe we must carefully consider and discuss this crucial issue.

Kailangan na itong pag-usapan ngunit hindi dapat minamadali. Kailangang makahanap tayo ng isang sistema na katanggap-tanggap sa lahat.

Our military and uniformed personnel (MUP) have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our nation. But we also cannot turn a blind eye to the pressing concerns surrounding their pension system which calls for immediate and comprehensive reform.

However, we must ensure that our MUP is provided with the dignified retirement they deserve. We must consider various aspects and find sustainable ways to ensure that our pension obligations are met without compromising the stability of our economy.