Cayetano joins hands with DSWD to help hundreds of Bicolanos in crisis

Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano's office together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) visited the Bicol region last week to provide assistance to hundreds of individuals in crisis.

Cayetano's office distributed the assistance to a total of 265 Bicolanos under the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) on June 12, 14, and 16, 2023.

The team first visited Sorsogon City where a total of 88 individuals benefited from the program.

Meanwhile, the June 14 program accommodated 75 Bicolanos in Legazpi, Albay, in coordination with the local government led by Mayor Geraldine Rosal and Councilor Joseph Philip Lee.

Finally, Cayetano's team handed out aid to 102 individuals in crisis in Camarines Sur.

One of the beneficiaries was Romeo Valenzuela of Donsol the City of the Living God Nations Assembly Inc.

He thanked the senator for "making a way" to extend government help to Filipinos like them who were "neglected" especially during the height of the pandemic.

"'Yung mga [kasamahan namin] na left behind during the time ng pandemic na hindi natulungan ng gobyerno ay nagkaroon ngayon ng oportunidad," he said.

"Malaking tulong ho ito sa lahat ng mga recipient," he added.

The senator's office has been working with different government agencies such as the DSWD and the Department of Labor and Employment, local government units, and organizations to provide various forms of help to the different sectors across the country, particularly those who are still grappling from the negative effects of the pandemic.

Cayetano, DSWD nagdala ng tulong sa daan-daang Bicolano nasa krisis

Bumisita ang tanggapan ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano kasama ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa Bicol Region nitong nakaraang linggo para magbigay ng tulong sa daan-daang indibidwal na apektado ng nagpapatuloy na krisis sa ekonomiya.

Namahagi ang tanggapan ni Cayetano ng tulolng sa 265 Bicolano sa ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) ng DSWD nitong June 12, 14, at 16, 2023.

Unang binisita ng grupo ang Sorsogon City kung saan may kabuuang 88 indibidwal ang nakinabang sa programa.

Samantala, 75 Bicolano sa Legazpi, Albay ang naabot ng programa noong June 14 na isinagawa sa pakikipagtulungan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Legazpi sa pangunguna nina Mayor Geraldine Rosal at Konsehal Joseph Philip Lee.

Huling nagtungo ang grupo sa Camarines Sur kung saan 102 "individuals in crisis" ang nahatiran ng tulong.

Isa sa mga benepisyaryo ay si Romeo Valenzuela ng City of the Living God Nations Assembly Inc. ng Donsol

Pinasalamatan niya ang senador na aniya'y "gumawa ng paraan" para maiabot ang tulong ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong tulad nila na "napabayaan" noong kasagsagan ng pandemya.

"'Yung mga [kasamahan namin] na naiwan noong panahon ng pandemic na hindi natulungan ng gobyerno ay nagkaroon ngayon ng oportunidad," pahayag ni Valenzuela.

"Malaking tulong ho ito sa lahat ng mga recipient," dagdag niya.

Nakipagtulungan ang tanggapan ng senador sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng DSWD at Department of Labor and Employment, mga local government unit, at mga organisasyon para magbigay ng iba't ibang uri ng tulong sa iba't ibang sektor sa buong bansa, partikular na ang mga umaahon pa lang mula sa negatibong epekto ng pandemya.