Press Release

June 19, 2023 Gatchalian receives honorary Doctor of Laws from BulSU; vows to protect free higher education Senator Win Gatchalian received an honorary Doctor of Laws from the Bulacan State University (BulSU) in recognition of his education advocacies, including his role in the passage of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) or the free higher education law. To ensure that students at State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) will continue to receive education, Gatchalian vowed that he will continue seeking adequate funding for the law's effective implementation. Last year, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) reported that 1.97 million students from 220 higher education institutions did not have to pay tuition and miscellaneous fees from Academic Year (AY) 2018-2019 until AY 2021-2022. The CHED added that in the same period, 364,168 grantees benefitted from the government's Tulong Dunong Program and the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), which provides additional funding for education-related costs, including books, transportation, board and lodging, and allowances for disability-related expenses, among others. When he was still a member of the House of Representatives, Gatchalian filed the Free Higher Education Act (House Bill No. 5905), the first bill proposing a full tuition subsidy in SUCs. After winning in the 2016 Senatorial race, Gatchalian refiled his proposal, which was signed into law on August 3, 2017. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa Bulacan State University para sa pagkilala ng ating mga adbokasiya upang gawing abot-kaya ang edukasyon para sa mga kabataan," said Gatchalian. "Patuloy nating titiyakin na makakatanggap ang mga kabataang Pilipino ng abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon upang matiyak ang kanilang magandang kinabukasan," the lawmaker added. Last February, Gatchalian also received the honorary degree of Doctor of Education, honoris causa, from the Philippine Normal University (PNU), which recognized his leadership in the passage of landmark laws such as the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), the GMRC and Values Education Act (Republic Act No. 11476), and the Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act (Republic Act No. 11650). Bulacan State University ginawaran si Gatchalian ng honorary Doctor of Laws Tinanggap ni Senador Win Gatchalian mula sa Bulacan State University (BulSU) ang honorary Doctor of Laws bilang pagkilala sa kanyang mga adbokasiya sa edukasyon, kabilang ang kanyang papel sa pagpasa ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) o ang free higher education law. Upang matiyak na magpapatuloy ang edukasyon para sa mga mag-aaral ng State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs), nanindigan si Gatchalian na patuloy niyang isusulong ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na pondo para sa maayos na pagpapatupad ng batas. Noong nakaraang taon, iniulat ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na 1.97 milyong mag-aaral mula sa 220 higher education institutions ang hindi na kinailangang magbayad ng tuition and miscellaneous fees mula Academic Year (AY) 2018-2019 hanggang AY 2021-2022. Iniulat din ng CHED na sa naturang mga school year, 364,168 ang nakinabang sa Tulong Dunong Program ng pamahalaan at sa Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), isang uri ng tulong pinansyal para sa mga pangangailangang pang-edukasyon, kabilang ang mga aklat, transportasyon, board and lodging, allowances para sa mga disability-related expenses, at iba pa. Noong miyembro pa lamang siya ng Mababang Kapulungan, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Free Higher Education Act (House Bill No. 5905), ang unang panukalang batas na nagsulong ng libreng kolehiyo sa mga SUCs. Matapos niyang mahalal bilang Senador noong 2016, muling inihain ni Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala na naging ganap na batas noong Agosto 3, 2017. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa Bulacan State University para sa pagkilala ng ating mga adbokasiya upang gawing abot-kaya ang edukasyon para sa mga kabataan," ani Gatchalian. "Patuloy nating titiyakin na makakatanggap ang mga kabataang Pilipino ng abot-kaya at dekalidad na edukasyon upang matiyak ang kanilang magandang kinabukasan," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Nitong nakaraang Pebrero, tinanggap naman ni Gatchalian ang honorary degree na Doctor of Education, honoris causa, mula sa Philippine Normal University na kinilala ang kanyang papel sa pagsulong ng mga batas tulad ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), GMRC and Values Education Act (Republic Act No. 11476), at Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act (Republic Act No. 11650).