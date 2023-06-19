Press Release

June 19, 2023 SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA'S EULOGY FOR SENATOR RODOLFO BIAZON

June 19, 2023 To be tasked to deliver a eulogy for a great luminary is such an honor. Today we pay tribute to the life and accomplishment of a great leader who has left an indelible mark from the field in his battle dress uniform to wearing his barong in the halls of the Senate. Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon dedicated more than half of his life to fighting battles for our country. His dedication to our nation's defense and the well-being of his constituents earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him. What irony as life presented a bittersweet synchronicity where our beloved Senator breathed his last on Independence Day, a day that represents the values he lived and fought for throughout his life. Senator Pong Biazon's childhood backdrop served as a significant source of inspiration that galvanized his desire to be a true servant of the Filipino people and this country. The proud son of Batac, Ilocos Norte, he has the distinction of being the first military general from the Philippine Marine Corps of the Philippine Navy to hold the position of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP). He is admired for his dedication to selflessness and how he was able to gain the affection and trust of the people being a former soldier. He possessed a genuine love for our flag and had proven his steadfast commitment to upholding the integrity of our democratic institutions and safeguarding the freedom of our country on many accounts. He served as a Senator during the Ninth Congress from 1992 to 1995, at the height of my investigative journalism career. I entered the Senate halls three years later in 1998. It was during the 11th Congress that I had the privilege of sharing session discourses with the late Senator, and had distinct personal recollections with him when I was Majority Floor Leader in the 12th Congress. I am forever grateful for the steadfast support and backing that Senator Pong extended to me in my endeavors, and I am of the opinion that we both uphold similar advocacies, particularly in the areas of climate change, disaster risk reduction, as well as national security and defense matters. As a Full Colonel of the Philippine Air Force Reserve, I am appreciative of his enthusiasm for bolstering the reserve corps and recognizing its multifaceted and pivotal role in defense and security. This is something that I distinctly recall and admire about him. I will never forget his keen interest in National Disaster Risk Reduction Management through his interpellations. Even after more than two decades, this crucial legislation continues to hold relevance, and I owe its successful enactment to the late senator's principal sponsorship and endorsement which I co-sponsored, to support my climate change advocacy. Another was the promotion and adoption of the Incheon Resolution in 2011 which aimed at addressing the pressing concerns of escalating disasters and climate change effects on the nation. This critical resolution was championed by the Philippine Parliamentarians on effective disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation and was signed by 16 members of the House of Representatives, including the late Senator Biazon who was then the Representative of Muntinlupa. The honorable Senator will always be remembered for his sagacity and his contribution to crafting meaningful laws that continue to hold relevance even today. Although there are many laws that can be attributed to his name, I would like to particularly highlight the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, which I had the privilege of supporting as the principal sponsor. He will always be one of the pillars of Philippine defense and security, who fought for peace and democracy. His selfless service and unwavering commitment to this cause make him stand out as an inspiration to many. He will always be revered and respected as a figure of courage, honor, and patriotism. I will fondly remember him as a true officer and gentleman. This farewell is tinged with sadness as I bid goodbye to a valiant warrior and honorable individual who served this country with unwavering loyalty. He fought with all his might and has now completed his journey with grace. As Mayor Ruffy said, "The bell has rung and the last Taps have been sung." As we reflect on the life of the late Senator, we express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Though his passing is a great loss for us all, we find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind.