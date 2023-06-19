Koko thanks UAE, China for assistance and donations

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Monday extended his deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the People's Republic of China for their generous assistance and donations in support of the families affected by the recent unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

"These two nations have exemplified the true spirit of friendship and solidarity. Their assistance and donations have made a significant impact on the lives of the affected families in Albay, bringing them much-needed relief and hope," Pimentel said.

The UAE donated 50 tons of relief and food supplies while China provided P4 million worth of rice for families evacuated due to Mayon Volcano's unrest.

The senator thanked China and UAE for their unwavering support and generosity.

The senator also expressed gratitude to China for its recent donation of 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer.

"This will bolster agricultural production, revitalize our farming industry," he said.

"This support underscores the strong bonds between China and the Philippines and reinforces our commitment to working together in times of need," he added.