Poe on LRT fare hike

Improvement in train services and facilities should come before any fare increase, not the other way around.

Any fare hike is a pain in the pocket especially to our students and workers who live on a shoestring budget and rely on the cheaper mass transportation.

As a privately-operated company, we expect the operators of LRT1 to continuously invest in a better train system to make its venture profitable.

As for LRT2, the government puts in billions in subsidies through the budget every year. In the coming budget deliberation, we want to see how these subsidies are spent and ensure they benefit the passengers.

Kung maganda ang serbisyo, dadami ang pasahero. Nararapat lang na maramdaman nila ang ligtas, komportable at modernong train system sa bawat byahe.