REVILLA LEADS BAYANIHAN RELIEF OPS TO AID FAMILIES AFFECTED BY MAYON ERUPTION

ALWAYS eager to assist his fellow Filipinos amid difficult situations, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led his Bayanihan Relief Operations in Albay Province recently to personally extend cash assistance to affected families of the ongoing eruption of Mayon Volcano.

Revilla made his rounds to the different towns in Albay circling Mayon Volcano - visiting Santo Domingo, Malilipot, Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, and Tabaco City.

More than 4,229 families received P5,000.00 cash aid each, which Revilla says will give the beneficiaries the flexibility to purchase their immediate needs.

The veteran lawmaker has been consistently rushing to the aid of our kababayans, especially during times of calamities and disasters.

"Ipinapaabot ko po ang aking taus-pusong pakikiisa sa inyong muling pagbangon at pagsulong. Tandaan niyo po ito. Lahat tayo dumadaan sa pagsubok, pero ang importante, lahat tayo ay patuloy pa rin bumabangon. Kaagapay niyo po ako dito", Senator Revilla assured.

"Ang panalangin ko, matapos na sana itong sakunang ito at wala na sanang masaktan at masira pa. Wala akong ibang hiling kung 'di ang agarang pagtigil ng panganib na dala ng bulkan", he further remarked.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, around 20,000 people have already evacuated from the six-kilometer danger zone around the Mayon Volcano as of June 19, 2023.