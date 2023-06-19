Tolentino: Rizal's legacy should inspire Filipinos by striving to change for better

CITY OF CALAMBA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Monday led the commemoration of the 162nd birth anniversary of the country's National Hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal, in Calamba City, Laguna.

According to Tolentino, the lessons and legacy left behind by Rizal should inspire the present and future generations by striving to change for better.

"Hindi lamang tayo dapat maging mga tagapagmana ng kanyang mga sulatin, kundi dapat din tayong maging mga tagapagtatag ng pagbabago," said Tolentino in his speech at the historic Rizal Shrine in downtown Calamba.

"Tayo ay nagtitipon hindi lamang upang kilalanin ang dakilang buhay at kabayanihan ni Dr. Jose Rizal, kundi upang maging inspirasyon at gabay sa ating mga sarili. Ang ating mga hangarin at mga pangarap ay sumasalamin sa mga pangarap ni Rizal para sa ating bayan," he added.

Tolentino, who was the guest of honor during the said event, led the flag-raising and wreath-laying rites in front of the 'Batang Rizal' monument located inside the shrine which used to be the old house of the Rizal clan.

The senator said he himself was inspired by Rizal to spearhead initiatives and programs that would further uplift the lives of ordinary citizens. The lawmaker from Cavite is the lead convenor of KLABARZON Society, a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in Region 4A (Calabarzon).

Last March, KLABARZON Society hosted its town hall meeting inside Rizal Shrine, in which the organization led a trade and housing forum as part of its goals to assist every respective local government unit (LGU) in Southern Tagalog region to position itself as the premier growth center of the Philippines through the attainment of a peaceful, resilient, and inclusive system of good governance.

"Ang inisyatibong ito ay isang pagpapatunay ng aming pagsisikap na isabuhay ang paninindigan ni Dr. Jose Rizal para sa pagkakaisa at patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating bayan," said Tolentino.