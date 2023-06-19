KLABARZON partners with DOLE to boost Region 4A's jobs generation, employment-rich growth

MATAAS NA KAHOY, Batangas City - Region-based organization 'KLABARZON Society' on Monday hosted a town hall meeting on public policy in the Province of Batangas in hopes to further uplift the employment-rich growth in the Southern Tagalog region.

KLABARZON Society partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to find solutions on how national government can effectively respond to the needs of every locality not only in Batangas, but also in the entire Region 4A (Calabarzon) especially when it comes to jobs generation.

KLABARZON Society convenor Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino, acknowledged Batangas' major contribution in the economic growth not only of Region 4A but of the entire country--which could be credited to the province's agricultural and industrial sectors.

"Ang sektor ng industriya at serbisyo ang mga pangunahing nagpapalakas sa ekonomiya ng Batangas. Ang sektor ng agrikulutra, pangingisda at enerhiya ay ilan sa pinakamahalagang sektor sa Batangas. Ang lalawigan ay tahanan ng mga refinery at planta ng kuryente... sa tulong ng mga ito, ang Batangas ay nagbibigay ng maraming trabaho na nag-aambag sa paglago ng employment rate," said Tolentino.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in 2021 reported that Batangas' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached P571.8 billion. According to Tolentino, the economic potential that Batangas currently possesses could be further explored and stretched especially on the aspect of generating more quality jobs towards employment-rich growth.

"Ang pagsusumikap ng mga taga-Batangas na makamit ang mataas na antas ng kalidad ng trabaho at propesyonalismo ay nagpapabilis sa pag-unlad ng ating rehiyon. Nais nating suportahan ang mga lokal na negosyo upang lumago at makapagbigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan," he added.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, who was the guest of honor during the town hall forum, made consultations with various local chief executives in Batangas on how the labor department could assist their respective local government units in bringing quality jobs to their constituents.

Senator Tolentino spearheaded the creation of KLABARZON Society, a region-based organization which aims to enhance the overall welfare and socio-economic well-being of people living in Region 4A by bringing the national government services direct to the LGUs to fast-track public service delivery in order to achieve significant positive change for the region.