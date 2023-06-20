Press Release

June 20, 2023 Pia: Bohol is our pride, and also our collective responsibility Tagbilaran, Bohol - Senator Pia S. Cayetano on Tuesday (June 20) hailed the designation of Bohol as a 'Global Geopark' by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), while noting that the island-province should be a source of great pride for Boholanons and all Filipinos. In addition, the senator said that the task of preserving the natural beauty and unique geographic features of Bohol must be viewed as a collective responsibility of Boholanons, and shared with tourists who visit the province. This was Cayetano's message during her visit to Tagbilaran City, where she met with local government leaders, community health workers, women's groups, and young athletes. What made Bohol's selection more special, she pointed out, is that the entire island-province was cited by UNESCO, and not just specific geographic features or sites. "That's why it's the first. It's very rare that [UNESCO] gives this award to a very big area. Often, it's just one specific area," she explained to reporters in an ambush interview. "The challenge for Boholanons is to really preserve it. We also need to educate visitors to contribute to the preservation and appreciation of the province, and not add to its damage," explained the senator in a mix of English and Bisaya. Cayetano committed to help in every way to promote sustainable tourism in Bohol. In her past visits to the province, the senator recalled that she used her bicycle to visit known tourist spots, particularly centuries-old churches, which are also designated national heritage sites. "In my next visit, I will bring my bike because I really want to promote Bohol as one of our sporting capitals," she shared. "I also want to encourage, both the locals and the resort owners, to be involved in the promotion of sustainable tourism," she concluded.