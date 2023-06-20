Tolentino spearheads jobs fair in Batangas

MATAAS NA KAHOY, Batangas - Close to 4,000 vacancies were offered on Monday following the inaugural jobs fair hosted by region-based organization KLABARZON Society in the province of Batangas.

Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino, lead convenor of KLABARZON Society, disclosed that the said jobs fair was able to attract some 18 private firms, offering employment of various types for the people of the Municipality of Mataas na Kahoy and nearby localities.

The senator explained that having this kind of activity as part of its town hall meeting on public policy programs further uplifts the employment growth in the Southern Tagalog region.

"Tunay na ang mga manggagawa at empleyado ang pundasyon ng ating ekonomiya. Sila ang mga lakas na nagtataguyod sa ating mga industriya, nagbibigay-buhay sa ating mga negosyo at bumubuo sa ating komunidad," said Tolentino.

The KLABARZON jobs fair was made possible in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the local government unit (LGU) of Mataas na Kahoy.

According to Tolentino, KLABARZON Society's initial hosting of a jobs fair is a way for the region-based organization to bring down the national government services directly to the LGUs to fast-track public service delivery in order to achieve significant positive change for the region.