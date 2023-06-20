Tolentino meets PH ambassador to South Korea for local executive program

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino met with Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Theresa Dizon-Vega to discuss the Adaptive Governance Innovation for Local Executive (AGILE), a program he launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

AGILE program is implemented in partnership with the Korean Development Institute (KDI).

Aside from KDI, AGILE program is also in partnership with Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore (NUS), and the Hague Academy for Local Government.

AGILE program invites governors and mayors for a certificate program that enhances new ways of thinking in the administration of local government units.

Senator Tolentino informed Ambassador Vega that he is sending another batch of governors and vice governors in Korea this December for capacity building in partnership with KDI.

The former president of League of Cities of the Philippine (LCP) also said that the AGILE program discusses way forward vis-a-vis current policies relevant to the national government's roadmap to full devolution of basic services to each LGU.