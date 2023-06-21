OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR GRACE POE

COMMITTEE ON TOURISM PUBLIC HEARING

JUNE 21, 2023

Before this hearing takes off, I would like to thank the Chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, Senator Binay, for launching an investigation on this pressing matter which is also very much a public service issue.

Overbooking is a globally accepted practice. But systemic delay and cancellations are not. Five percent lang daw ang allowable overbooking ayon sa Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB). Pero sa rami ng reklamo, siguro mainam na tanungin ang CAB kung may breach na ba sa threshold na ito at kung ano ang penalty na pinapataw nila dito.

Dagdag pasakit din ang masalimuot na rebooking at refund process, at kawalan ng rightful compensation. 'Di rin nakakatulong ang mahirap na pakikipag-usap sa chat bots sa halip na customer service representatives, at help desks na wala rin namang crisis management personnel tuwing may aberya.

And just last week, when we all started looking at Philippine Airlines as the better option, pero nagkaroon din ng consequent delays, at Madam Chair, flagship carrier natin ay hindi rin immune dito; maraming rin pong mga naging reklamo tungkol dito. Dapat maayos ang serbisyo kahit na sale pa ang mga seat na ito.

Cancelled flights are not solved merely by rebooking or refunding. A cancelled flight could mean opportunity loss - a missed workday, botched business deals, school exams, important family occasions, or even a chance to say goodbye to a loved one. Time waits for no one.

Ano ba ang maaasahan nating solusyon dito - policy revision sa airlines o expanded Magna Carta for Air Passengers? Hindi lang naman airline ang may problema dito, pati rin po ang ating mga airport, at pati na rin ang pamamalakad ng DOTr, dapat din nating masusing malaman kung ano ba any kanilang mga ginagawa kasi minsan ang problema, hindi lang sa airline kundi 'yung mga paliparan mismo.