Press Release

June 21, 2023 Villar calls to champion sustainable practices through circular economy Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment, urged the public to revolutionize waste management through the circular economy. "Instead of the traditional 'take, make, dispose' model, a circular economy keeps resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, remanufacturing, and recycling," said Villar during the observance of the Philippine Environment Month. "The theme, "No to Waste: Advancing Circular Economy to Beat Plastic Pollution" highlights the path we must pursue to safeguard our environment," she said. As a nation blessed with rich biodiversity and natural resources, Villar noted that it is crucial to champion sustainable practices. The senator, a known environmentalist, said she is pleased the summit organized by the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau -NCR led by Regional Director Atty. Mike Matias emphasizes the concept of a circular economy. Long before circular economy became popular, Villar extolled she has been embarking on it for years. "Its principles were already at the heart of my waste management practices. I have been diligently advocating and employing it for years'" she said. Along with Villar SIPAG, Villar had established barangay-based livelihood enterprises. These are models of proper waste management and excellent examples on turning wastes into useful end-products in pursuit of a circular economy. She said the raw materials they use in the livelihood projects are all sourced from wastes. These are water hyacinths for the waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise and the handmade paper factory; coconut husks waste for the coconet-weaving enterprise and the charcoal-making factory; kitchen and garden wastes for the organic fertilizer composting facility; and plastic wastes for the waste plastic recycling factory that produces school chairs. These livelihood projects, she said, have been replicated by other organizations, At present, they have set up over 3,000 livelihood projects nationwide which equates to a substantial volume of wastes processed. "These projects go beyond recycling; they're transforming how we view waste and showcasing the circular economy's potential for sustainability by maximizing material value and minimizing waste," related Villar. To further contribute to combating plastic pollution, she said the Villar SIPAG operates nationwide three factories for recycling plastic waste and transforming it into school chairs. "This initiative is our way of raising awareness about the importance of not discarding plastic carelessly, as it can be recycled into something valuable and beneficial," she added. Villar, nanawagan na gawing kampeon ang sustainable practices sa pamamagitan ng circular economy Hinimok ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment, ang publiko na lubusang baguhin ang waste management sa pamamagitan ng circular economy. "Instead of the traditional 'take, make, dispose' model, a circular economy keeps resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, remanufacturing, and recycling," ani Villar sa pagdiriwang ng Philippine Environment Month. "The theme, "No to Waste: Advancing Circular Economy to Beat Plastic Pollution" highlights the path we must pursue to safeguard our environment," dagdag pa niya. Bilang bansang pinagpala ng biodiversity at natural resources, iginiit ni Villar na mahalagang gawing kampeon ang sustainable practices. Inihayag ng senador, kilalang environmentalist, na nagagalak siya dahil ipinunto ang circular sa summit na inorganisa ng DENR-Environmental Management Bureau -NCR sa pangunguna ni Director Atty. Mike Matias. Bago pa man naging popular ang circular economy, ipinagmalaki ni Villar na isinusulong na niya ito. "Its principles were already at the heart of my waste management practices. I have been diligently advocating and employing it for years'" sabi ng senador. Kasama ang Villar SIPAG, itinatag niya ang barangay-based livelihood enterprises. Ang mga ito sng modelo ng wastong waste management at pinakamagaling na halimbawa para gawing kapaki-pakinabang ang mga basura na naaayon sa circular economy. Mula sa basura ang raw materials ba gamit nila sa livelihood projects. Ang mga ito ay sng water hyacinths para sa waterlily handicraft-weaving enterprise at handmade paper factory; coconut husks waste sa coconet-weaving enterprise at charcoal-making factory; kitchen at garden wastes para sa organic fertilizer composting facility; at plastic wastes para sa waste plastic recycling factory sa school chairs. Ginagaya ang livelihood projects na ito ng ibang samahan. Sa kasalukuyan, neron na silang mahigit 3,000 livelihood projects sa buong bansa. "These projects go beyond recycling; they're transforming how we view waste and showcasing the circular economy's potential for sustainability by maximizing material value and minimizing waste," related Villar. Upang higit na labanan ang plastic pollution, ang Villar SIPAG ay may 3 factories sa recycling ng plastic waste at gawin itong school chairs. "This initiative is our way of raising awareness about the importance of not discarding plastic carelessly, as it can be recycled into something valuable and beneficial," she added.