Press Release

June 22, 2023 Villar cites NIA for its 60 years service to Filipinos Speaking on its 60th Founding Anniversary, Sen. Cynthia Villar acknowledged the significant impact of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on the country's agricultural sector. Saying it cannot be overstated, Villar noted that NIA has been instrumental in reducing our dependence on rainfed agriculture This year's weeklong celebration of its Anniversary with the theme "NIA Para sa Progresibong Pilipinas" included exhibits of its milestones, sports competition and the NIA Singing Idol. "Over the past six decades, she said NIA has played a pivotal role in transforming our agricultural landscape, ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply to our farmers, and fostering economic growth in rural communities," said Villar. "Today, we pay tribute to the dedicated men and women who have worked tirelessly to make it a success, and the millions of farmers who have benefited from your services," she added. When NIA was established in 1963 through RA 3601, its mission was clear-to provide water resources for agricultural purposes, enhance food production, and improve the lives of our farmers. Through the construction of dams, canals, and irrigation systems, NIA has enabled our farmers to cultivate their lands more efficiently, thus increasing crop yields and their income. In the celebration, the senator also reminded the DENR to be ready for the challenges that lie ahead. She pointed out that climate change poses a significant threat to our agricultural sector, with changing rainfall patterns, increased frequency of extreme weather events, and rising temperatures. "The National Irrigation Administration must continue to adapt and innovate, exploring sustainable and climate-resilient irrigation practices, promoting water conservation, and investing in modern technologies to maximize water efficiency," she added. As a Senator and the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Food, and Agrarian Reform, she related her goal to improve the lives of our farmers. "I ensure that every legislation I create is tailored towards addressing the needs of our agriculture sector, promoting food security, and increasing the income of our farmers," she further stated. Villar, pinuri ang NIA sa 60 taong paglilingkod sa mga Pinoy Sa kanyang pananalita sa 60th Founding Anniversary ng National Irrigation Administration (NIA), pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia Villar alang mahalagang nagagawa nito sa agricultural sector ng bansa. Aniya, naging instrumental ang NIA para hindi na masyadong umasa ang agrikultura sa tubig ulan. Kabilang sa isang linggong pagdiriwang ng NIA Anniversary na may temang "NIA Para sa Progresibong Pilipinas" ang exhibits ng milestones nito, sports competition at NIA Singing Idol. "Over the past six decades, she said NIA has played a pivotal role in transforming our agricultural landscape, ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply to our farmers, and fostering economic growth in rural communities," ayon kay Villar. "Today, we pay tribute to the dedicated men and women who have worked tirelessly to make it a success, and the millions of farmers who have benefited from your services," dagdag pa niya. Nang itatag ang NIA 1963 sa bisa ng RA 3601, maliwanag ang misyon nito--magbigay ng water resources sa agrikultura, paigtingin ang food production at pabutihin ang buhay ng mga magsasaka. Sa pagtatayo ng mga dam, canal at irrigation systems, naging mas epektibo ang pagsasaka na nagresulta sa mas mataas na ani at kita. Pinaalalahanan dinng senador ang DENR na maging handa sa mga hamon ng ahensiya sa hinaharap. Binigyan diin niya na ang climate change ang isa sa malaking banta sa agricultural sector. ito ang sanhi ng pabago-bagong rainfall patterns, dagdag na frequency ng extreme weather events at tumataas na temperatura. "The National Irrigation Administration must continue to adapt and innovate, exploring sustainable and climate-resilient irrigation practices, promoting water conservation, and investing in modern technologies to maximize water efficiency," ayon pa kay Villar. Bilang Senator at Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture Food, and Agrarian Reform, inihayag niya ang kanyang mithiing mapabuti ang buhay ng mga magsasaka. "I ensure that every legislation I create is tailored towards addressing the needs of our agriculture sector, promoting food security, and increasing the income of our farmers," sabi pa ng senador.