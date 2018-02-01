Press Release

June 23, 2023 NLEX traffic remains heavy; Gatchalian urges TRB, NLEX to address bottlenecks amid toll increase A week since the toll increase in the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) took effect, regular users of the toll road still complain of the deteriorating traffic situation along the expressway, particularly during peak hours due to the high volume of vehicles. Senator Win Gatchalian said the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) should have compelled the operator of NLEX to address traffic bottlenecks along the toll road before it gave the go-signal to hike toll rates. "Instead of giving the go signal for a fresh round of toll rate hikes, the TRB should have obligated NLEX Corporation to manage growing concerns about choke points along the toll road. It should have first measured the performance of the expressway," Gatchalian said. The senator further said that the perennial failure of NLEX Corporation's electronic toll collection system to work properly and consistently has also been a source of traffic congestion along toll booths. NLEX should also ensure regular maintenance of the toll road to ensure the safety and comfort of toll road users, according to Gatchalian. He said the traffic situation along NLEX is expected to worsen on expectations that a new international airport currently being constructed in Bulacan will commence operations by 2027. "The reason our commuting public takes the NLEX is that they want to get to their destination as soon as possible. If this objective is not achieved because they are stuck in traffic, then NLEX is not serving its purpose very well and the TRB shouldn't have allowed a toll rate increase," the senator stressed. NLEX has recently implemented a provisional toll adjustment of additional P7 at its "open system" for Class 1 vehicles such as cars, jeepneys, vans or pickups from Balintawak to Marilao in Bulacan. An additional toll fee of P17 for Class 2 vehicles such as buses and light trucks and additional P19 for Class 3 vehicles such as heavy and trailer trucks are also being implemented. Motorists will pay an additional P26 for Class 1, P65 for Class 2, and P77 for Class 3 at the NLEX "closed" system" from Marilao to Sta. Ines in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Based on TRB's Consolidated Resolution of TRB Case Nos. 2018-02 and 2020-07, the implementation of the toll increase will be on a staggered basis in 2023 and 2024. This means, aside from this year's toll increase, toll road users should expect an additional increase in toll next year, Gatchalian said. Trapiko nananatiling mabigat sa NLEX; Gatchalian hinimok ang TRB, NLEX na tugunan ito sa gitna ng pagtaas ng toll Isang linggo mula nang tumaas ang singil sa toll sa North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), patuloy pa rin ang reklamo ng maraming gumagamit dito sa lumalalang sitwasyon ng trapiko sa kahabaan ng expressway, lalo na kapag peak hours na mas maraming sasakyan ang dumadaan. Ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian, dapat inudyok na muna ng Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) ang operator ng NLEX na tugunan ang problema sa trapiko sa kahabaan ng toll road bago ito pumayag na magtaas ng toll. "Imbes na magtaas ng toll sa NLEX, dapat inobliga ng TRB ang NLEX Corporation na ayusin ang problema sa choke points sa kahabaan ng toll road. Dapat sinukat muna ng TRB ang performance ng expressway," ani Gatchalian. Sinabi pa ng senador na ang pumapalpak na electronic toll collection system ng NLEX Corporation ay isang sanhi din ng pagsisikip ng trapiko sa mga toll booth. Dapat ding tiyakin, aniya, ng NLEX ang regular na pagpapanatili ng isang maayos at ligtas na expressway para sa kaginhawaan ng mga gumagamit ng daan. Sinabi niya na ang sitwasyon ng trapiko sa kahabaan ng NLEX ay inaasahang lalala pa kapag nagbukas na sa 2027 ang bagong international airport na itatayo sa Bulacan. "Ang dahilan kung bakit dumadaan ang mga tao sa NLEX ay dahil gusto nilang makarating nang mabilis sa kanilang mga destinasyon. Kung hindi nakakamit ang layuning ito dahil naiipit sila sa trapiko, ibig sabihin ay hindi nagsisilbi nang maayos ang NLEX sa mga motorista at hindi dapat pinapayagan ng TRB ang anumang pagtaas sa toll," giit ng senador. Ipinatupad kamakailan ng NLEX ang provisional toll adjustment na karagdagang P7 sa "open system" nito para sa Class 1 na sasakyan tulad ng mga kotse, jeepney, van, o pickup mula Balintawak hanggang Marilao sa Bulacan. May karagdagang toll fee naman na P17 para sa Class 2 na sasakyan tulad ng mga bus at light truck at karagdagang P19 para sa Class 3 na sasakyan tulad ng mga malalaki at mabibigat na trailer truck. Sa "closed system" naman, nagbabayad na ngayon ang mga motorista ng karagdagang P26 para sa Class 1, P65 para sa Class 2, at P77 para sa Class 3 mula Marilao hanggang Sta. Ines sa Mabalacat, Pampanga. Batay sa Consolidated Resolution ng TRB Case Nos. 2018-02 at 2020-07 ng TRB, staggered basis ang pagpapatupad ng toll increase sa 2023 at 2024. Ibig sabihin, bukod sa pagtaas ng toll ngayong taon, magkakaroon pa ng karagdagang pagtaas ng toll sa susunod na taon, sabi ni Gatchalian.