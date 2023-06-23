Poe on SIM registration

The government and telcos must go all out to sign up SIM users as the July 25, 2023 registration deadline nears.

The registration of SIM will significantly help free the public from the perils of fraud and exploitation that continue to proliferate.

As we pursue our digitalization goals such as in payments and other transactions, it is also vital that communication comes from a legitimate source rather than an unregistered SIM.

Concerned agencies must not let their guard down against scammers and fraudsters even as over 100 million SIM users have already enlisted.

Challenges besetting the registration should be addressed, especially concerning SIM users from far-flung communities, the elderly and PWDs so that no one is left behind.