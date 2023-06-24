Press Release

June 24, 2023 Gatchalian presses need for evacuation center in all cities, municipalities amid Mayon unrest Senator Win Gatchalian raised anew the need to put evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities amid the persisting unrest of Mayon volcano. Gatchalian pointed out how the use of school buildings as evacuation centers in times of calamities disrupt education. According to news reports, more than 17,000 learners from five towns in Albay are affected by eruption-related displacements because evacuees are staying in more than 20 emergency shelters, mostly grade school and high school campuses. While around 80% of learners continue with their studies using modules, some continue to attend face-to-face classes, which teachers had to conduct in spaces such as gymnasiums and daycare centers, even in corridors or under the trees. Gatchalian has been pushing for the establishment of evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities nationwide. The Evacuation Center Act (Senate Bill No. 940), which Gatchalian filed, provides that the evacuation center to be built in every city and municipality in the country shall provide a dedicated accommodation for people who have been displaced due to disasters, calamities, or other emergency events. Gatchalian's proposed measure provides that these evacuation centers should be able to withstand wind speeds of 320 kilometers per hour or 200 miles per hour, and moderate seismic activity of at least 7.2 magnitude. Under the proposed measure, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shall coordinate with local chief executives to identify areas to be prioritized in the establishment of evacuation centers. When a local government unit is prioritized for the construction of an evacuation center but has no available site, the NDRRMC may instead consider the improvement of facilities in schools or other structures already being used as evacuation centers. While the Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 10821) provides that the use of classrooms as evacuation centers shall only be a last resort, the lawmaker lamented the continued practice of using schools as emergency shelters during emergencies which further disrupt learning continuity. "Upang maiwasan natin ang paggamit sa mga silid-aralan bilang evacuation center, napapanahon nang maipatayo natin sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad ang angkop na pasilidad kung saan maaaring manatili ang mga biktima ng mga kalamidad," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Kailangan ng evacuation center sa lahat ng lungsod, munisipalidad 'pag may sakuna tulad ng pag-aalboroto ng Mayon --Gatchalian Sa gitna ng patuloy na pag-alboroto ng Bulkang Mayon, muling iginiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa mga evacuation center sa lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa. Binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na nakakaantala sa pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon ang patuloy na paggamit sa mga school buildings bilang evacuation centers sa panahon ng mga kalamidad. Ayon sa mga balita, mahigit 17,000 mag-aaral mula sa limang bayan sa Albay ang apektado ng paglikas. Nananatili ang mga evacuee sa mahigit 20 na pansamantalang silungan at karamihan sa mga ito ay mga paaralan sa elementarya at high school. Bagama't 80% ng mga mag-aaral ang nagpapatuloy ng kanilang pag-aaral gamit ang mga module, patuloy naman ang iba sa face-to-face classes na isinasagawa ng mga guro sa mga gymnasium o daycare center, pati na rin sa mga corridor o sa ilalim ng mga puno. Matagal nang isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagpapatayo ng mga evacuation center sa lahat ng mga lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa. Sa ilalim ng Evacuanter Center Act (Senate Bill No. 940) na inihain ni Gatchalian, ipapatayo sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad ang angkop na pasilidad sa mga kailangang lumikas dahil sa mga sakuna at kalamidad. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, dapat kayanin ng mga evacuation center ang mga hanging may bilis na 320 kilometers per hour o 200 miles per hour, at lindol na may lakas na 7.2 magnitude pataas. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na makikipag-ugnayan ang National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) sa mga alkalde upang tukuyin ang mga lugar na bibigyang prayoridad sa pagpapatayo ng mga evacuation center. Para naman sa mga lugar na bibigyang prayoridad ngunit walang espasyong maaaring patayuan ng evacuation center, maaaring ayusin ng NDRRMC ang mga pasilidad sa paaralan o iba pang istrukturang ginagamit na bilang evacuation centers at gawin ang mga itong mas matibay. Nakasaad sa Children's Emergency Relief and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 10821) na gagamitin lamang ang mga classroom bilang evacuation center kung wala nang ibang pasilidad na maaaring gamitin. Sa kabila nito, dismayado si Gatchalian na patuloy na ginagamit ang mga paaralan bilang evacuation center dahil nakakaantala ito sa pag-aaral ng mga estudyante. "Upang maiwasan natin ang paggamit sa mga silid-aralan bilang evacuation center, napapanahon nang maipatayo natin sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad ang angkop na pasilidad kung saan maaaring manatili ang mga biktima ng mga kalamidad," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.