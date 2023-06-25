Press Release

June 25, 2023 Gatchalian flags: Medium of instruction used in schools different from learners' mother tongue While the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) policy under the K to 12 Law mandates the use of learners' first language as the medium of instruction for Grades 1 to 3, some schools end up using regional languages that children are unfamiliar with. Senator Win Gatchalian raised this in a committee hearing on the implementation of the MTB-MLE, where he flagged that the realities of teachers and learners on the ground do not reflect the intention of the law. Gatchalian pointed out that the current MTB-MLE policy of the Department of Education (DepEd) only covers 19 languages. The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), however, lists down 130 languages, while the Philippine Statistics Authority's 2020 (PSA) Census of Population and Housing records 245 languages. "My point is we're supposed to start where the children are with 245 languages, but if we go to our schools, there are only 19 languages. That's a big disconnect. If we stay true to the essence of the law, then we have to be teaching in 245 languages, because that's their mother tongue as enshrined in the law, but we're only using 19," said Gatchalian. "There's a disconnect between the intention of the law and what we're doing in the DepEd," the senator emphasized. Gatchalian also pointed to the example of the Bicol Region, where the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines (ABC+) Project conducted language mapping. Results of the language mapping conducted in partnership with the Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL) identified 13 languages in the region. Out of the 19 languages covered by the MTB-MLE, however, only Central Bikol came from Region V. The USAID also estimates that only 50% of learners in the region speak Central Bikol. Gatchalian further flagged that despite the linguistic diversity of the Bicol region, the DepEd only distributed materials in Central Bikol and Tagalog. In a privilege speech delivered on May 31, 2023, Gatchalian called for a national impact assessment of the MTB-MLE. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also said that the inquiry on the implementation of the MTB-MLE will continue to determine the best step forward in addressing the program's woes. Pagkakaiba sa mother tongue ng mga mag-aaral ng wikang gamit sa pagtuturo pinuna ni Gatchalian Bagama't mandato ng Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) policy ng programang K to 12 paggamit ng unang wika ng mga mag-aaral para sa pagtuturo sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 3, maraming paaralan ang gumagamit ng regional languages na hindi pamilyar sa maraming mag-aaral. Pinuna ito ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig sa senado ukol sa pagpapatupad ng MTB-MLE. Ayon sa senador, hindi tugma ang reyalidad na kinakaharap ng mga mag-aaral at guro sa intensyon ng batas. Sa kasalukuyan, 19 na wika lamang ang saklaw ng MTB-MLE policy ng Department of Education (DepEd). Ngunit may 130 wikang nakatala sa Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), samantalang umabot naman sa 245 na wika ang naitala ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) sa 2020 Census of Population. "Dapat nagsisimula tayo kung nasaan ang mga bata sa 245 na wika, ngunit kung pupunta tayo sa ating mga paaralan, 19 na wika lamang ang ginagamit natin. Malaki ang hindi pagkakatugma. Kung mananatili tayo sa intensyon ng batas, kailangang nagtuturo tayo sa 245 na wika dahil ito ang mga maituturing na mother tongue tulad ng nakasaad sa batas, pero 19 lang ang ginagamit natin," ani Gatchalian. "May hindi pagkakatugma sa intensyon ng batas sa ginagawa natin sa DepEd," ayon sa senador. Tinukoy din ni Gatchalian ang halimbawa ng Bicol Region, kung saan nagsagawa ng language mapping ang Advancing Basic Education in the Philippines (ABC+) Project ng United States Agency for International Development's (USAID). Batay sa isinagawang language mapping sa tulong ng Summer Institute of Linguistics (SIL), lumalabas na may 13 wika sa rehiyon. Ngunit sa 19 na wikang saklaw ng MTB-MLE, Central Bikol lang ang wikang mula sa Region V. Tinataya din ng USAID na 50% lamang ng mga mag-aaral sa rehiyon ang nagsasalita ng Central Bikol. Puna ni Gatchalian, Central Bikol at Tagalog lamang ang wika sa mga learning materials na ipinamahagi ng DepEd sa rehiyon kahit na maraming wika ang ginagamit dito. Matatandaang nanawagan si Gatchalian ng national impact assessment sa isang privilege speech noong May 31, 2023 upang suriin ang pagpapatupad ng MTB-MLE. Magpapatuloy naman, ani Gatchalian, ang pagrepaso sa MTB-MLE upang matukoy ang mga kinakailangang hakbang na tutugon sa mga hamong kinakaharap ng programa.