Press Release

June 26, 2023 Transcript- Kapihan sa Senado with Sen Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada CELY BUENO(CB): Good afternoon everyone,! Our Kapihan is back! Its been a long time. For three years wala tayong kapihan dahil sa pandemic but through the efforts of PROS, Public Relations Officers of Senators headed by Glenda Olid at sa tulong nitong sila Fritz, balik ang Kapihan sa Senado. And our Buena mano na guest, He is the Chairman of the Committee on National Defence and Security and Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Employment, let us all welcome Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Hi, Sir, good afternoon. Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (SJE): Good afternoon Teacher Cely! (audience laughs) It is an honor and privilege for me to be your first guest after several years because of the pandemic. I hope I can answer all your questions effectively. Alam nyo naman bagong luma ako rito sa Senado and I hope this Kapihan sa Senado will continue for our people to know what is happening here in the senate. CB: On the proposed reforms sa MUP pension, Sir recently, the Department of Finance said that the economic team is aiming to finish the consultation and prepare the proposed bill before congress resumes session next month. So, what will happen Sir? Babalik bas a committee level kapag nagsubmit SJE: No more, I already conducted a hearing, a public hearing, a committee hearing last month and I will still, I am going to wait for their recommendations and I heard that they went into a roadshow. Kinausap nila yung mga stakeholders concerned and there are still a lot of concerns with regard to the pension of the MUP. Sinabi ko nga, I've told them time and again, do not rush it, we have to craft a bill which is acceptable to everybody. CB: So Sir kahit mag submit sila ng kanilang proposed bill about the MUP pension, hindi na babalik sa committee level? SJE: Hindi na siguro. Pag-uusapan na lang namin siguro and I will also conduct, I will also meet with Secretary Gibo with regard to this reform bill and also all the economic managers of this administration. CB: And they are saying the idea daw po is to create a fund that can take care of the pension so that the government can make fiscal space for the active service and ito daw po magbe-beenfit both retired and in active service. SJE: Yes, in fact I have here a summary, medyo lang mahaba and I've already read it. Marami pa rin mga concerns yung ibang stakeholders like, for example the initial 5% monthly contribution rate. Some of them find it quite burdensome kase medyo malaki. Lalong lalo na for the low ranking soldiers especially enlisted personnel because yung enlisted personnel because the enlisted personnel comprises the bulk of the AFP active force. They're around 160,000 enlisted personnel. Baka hindi nila kayanin yung 5% na iko-contribute nila sa pension fund. CB: So, Sir kahit marami pang concerns, SJE: Kasi yung mga enlisted personnel syempre mabababa lang yung mga ranggo nila katulad din yung mga casual laborers, casual laborers sa iba't ibang institusyon ng ating gobyerno. Yung iba pinauutang nila yung sweldo nila kaya syempre hindi natin sila masisisi. CB: So Sir kung marami pang concerns no need to conduct another hearing para magkaron ng consultation sa stakeholders involved? SJE: Well if the need arises, maybe. But right now I'm not keen on holding another (hearing). Kasi pwede naman namin pag-usapan yan. And in fact, we are going to have a debate on the floor with regards to this particular bill. CB: May target ka na ba Sir nap ag nag resume ba yung session kakayanin na ito SJE: July? CB: Kapag nagbalik na yung session, ipi-present na sa plenary? SJE: Yes, of course. I will have to invite them yung mga stakeholders concerned, yung mga agencies concerned like DOF, DBM, DND, PNP, BJMP, Fire, Namria, Coast Guard kailangan ko rin sila makausap CB: No initial talks with the new Defense Secretary Gibo? SJE: Wala pa but of course I will have to see him and meet him and get his valuable inputs. CB: (to reporters) Any additional questions about MUP or another issue na? Marlon Ramos: Question (inaudible) SJE: Ayun nga, the 5% might be too high or too burdensome on their part. Kasi ang isang private soldier, yung rank, he only earns P29,000 a month. Yung highest ranking enlisted personnel, only earns P38,000 a month. So, 5%, tanggalin mo yung 5%, syempre dun sa mga mabababang ranggo malaking bagay na din yun para sa kanila. Question: (inaudible) SJE: Baka we might not meet the target kapag binabaan mo. At saka alam mo naman yung, dati naman nagko-contribute sila through RSBS kaya lang nung na defunct or yung nalugi yung RSBS, natigil na. So, I had recommended to the Economic Managers particularly sila National treasurer, sila Secretary Pangandaman, Mina, marami naman properties ang RSBS, they can sell it, they can lease it just to augment itong pension. At sinabi din sa akin ni General Centino, AFP Chief of Staff when we went to Pag-asa Island, he confided to me that there a lot of properties that are owned by RSBS that can be leased by this government. CB: For the time being na hindi pa nagti-take effect yung 9% ng new entrants? SJE: Yung sa 9% new entrants baka that might be feasible. CB: Pero hindi makaka discourage, Sir? SJE: Hindi naman siguro. But take note, yung mga retirees na tumatanggap na ng pension under this current system, di natin gagalawin yun so safe sila. Marlon Ramos: Sir, previously, Sen Bato told us he's planning to talk with your regarding dun sa status nung bill kasi gusto daw nya bumalik sa committee muna kasi marami pa syang tanong na gusting ma address nung mga stakeholders SJE: Sabi ko, if the need arises for me to conduct another hearing, I will conduct another hearing. CB: So, you are open SJE: Yes, of course. Sabi ko nga hindi naman minamadali ito. Ang target ko dito by the year ends sana magkaroon na tayo ng batas tungkol dito. CB: May ganun po bang request ang Malacañang? SJE: Wala, wala namang ganun. Ano yun, that's my personal opinion. Meanne Los Baños: Sir, basic lang, yung sa ngayon bang tinatalakay nyo ang maapektuhan lang yung mga bagong pasok, definitely wala na po yung ngayon? Hindi na talaga sila magbabayad ng... SJE: No. Yung new entrants 9%. okay? Kapag naipasa itong bill na ito yun mga current incumbent soldiers ay kailangan na din maghulog. Ang titingnan na lang natin kung ano ang percentage. Kasi nga yung sinasabing 5% medyo burdensome dun sa mga maliliit na sundalo. Meanne Los Baños: Sir, how will you... SJE: Pero in tranches ito. After siguro 3 years 7% then after 3 years 9%. nilch Meanne Los Baños: Sir how will you address yung waning nab aka magkaroonng exodus? SJE: That's why sinasabi ko nga lagi, we will craft a bill which will be acceptable to everybody. Ayaw ko ng may nagrereklamo. That's why I really have to talk to the stakeholders concerned. Marlon Ramos: May we ask for more details about the roadshow? SJE: It's the Economic Managers of this administration who initiated this roadshow. I talked with the agencies concerned. Marlon Ramos: Sir, kung hindi po katanggap-tanggap sa kanila yung 5% na hulog, meron po bang alternative? SJE: Kailangan mag bigay sila ng alternatibo. If I may read lang, si General Roldan who is the Deputy Chief of Staff for personnel J1 nagbibigay siya ng offer. Dati naman may contribution na dapat na binabawas sa sweldo natin, natigil lang to nung pag-abolish nga ung RSBS, kung kelan sinalo ng pamahalaan ang buong halaga ng pension. Kaya nga nagkakaron tayo ng tinatawag natin na fiscal risk kasi laging inaabonohan ng gobyerno. Right now I heard Secretary Mina allotted around P200 Billion, approximately P200 Billion for the pensions of MUPs hanggat wala pang bill na naaprubahan. So kapag hindi nila nilagay yung P200 plus billion at wala pang batas kawawa naman yung mga tatanggap ng pension, wala silang matatanggap. CB: E baka pag naintindihan nila Sir mag contribute na din sila? SJE: Well I hope so. Yung sa... pumayag na din ang GSIS na to handle the pension of MUPs, to manage the pension of the MUPs. Yung pinaka-importante sa akin kasi kung ibibigay lang natin sa ibang tao yan, baka naman malugi. Ibigay na natin sa mas experienced at experts dito sa GSIS. CB: Para maiwasan ma-mismanage SJE: Yes, para maiwasan natin yung nangyari dun sa RSBS. CB: Okay, other issue naman Sir. Bilang part ng majority, bilang isa na ring beteranong mambabatas, isa sa mga pumirma sa Maharlika Investment Fund bill, naniniwala po ba kayo na dumaaan ang tamang proseso SJE: Well I was not a member of the bicam. CB: Pero Sir itong final copy na pinirmahan ni.. SJE: Pinirmahan na ba ni Presidente? CB: Ni SP, sa Washington SJE: Ah ni SP. CB: Kasi merong protion na ginalaw, Section 50 & 51 so bilang beteranong senador SJE: Ano ba yung inaprubahan ng.. Reporter: 10 Sir then may error in content, may typo. Isang 10 years, isang 20 years SJE: Well, ako if you call me as a veteran senator, what I understand, sa tagal ko rito, you cannot alter. Not even the period, not even a comma yun ang aking pagkakaintindi. CB: Sir, na konsulta ba kayo? SJE: No, I was never consulted. But if there is only a typographical error siguro naman pwede na sigurong pagbigyan yun kung typographical error. CB: Sir, typographical ba kung yung 20 tinanggal at ang ni retain lang yung 10 years? May na omit sila then pinag combine nila yung 50 and 51, minerge (na-merge) Kasi ang napag usapan daw sa plenary e 10 years lang yung prescriptive period. SJE: Well! Parang hindi yata tama. CB: So anong mai-advise nyo sa Senate leadership para maiwasan itong mangyari? SJE: Well I do not know what happened to the bicam e. If they adopted the Senate version, I heard that they adopted the Senate version, so if they adopted the Senate version, ano itong ina-alter nila? Reporters: inaudible SJE: So they should stick to what the decision of the members of the bicam. Kung talagang in-adopt nila version ng Senate dapat yun na yun wala ng gagawin dun. In-adopt na nila at ni-ratify na namin dito diba? Repsorters: inaudible SJE: Sinong nakapansin? Marlon Ramos: Sir hindi po kayo part ng Viber group? Kasi dun daw po pinag usapan sa Viber group ng majority? SJE: Well kasama ako sa viber group but hindi ko siguro nabasa. CB: Sir, pag sinabi bang subject to style kahit approved na sa 3rd and final reading pwede pang galawin? Hindi ba touch move na yun? SJE: In my own opinion, hindi na pwedeng galawin yun. Kung ano ang napag-usapan sa bicam, yun ang 3rd Congress e, ang bicam. CB: So you think dapat mag decide ang Senate leadership na bawiin na muna then pag nag resume ang session, sa plenary? SJE: Well maybe the right person to ask that question is the Senate President, not me. Meanne Los Baños: inaudible SJE: Error in content sa typo. Sabi ko nga kahit magkamali sa comma, exclamation mark, sa period hindi pwedeng galawin. That might, baka umiba yung content, yung thought everything. Reporters: Kahit secretariat? SJE: Hindi pwedeng galawin. CB: Accoring to former SP Drilon, pwedeng pirmahan ni Presidente then pag nag resume ang session mag file na lang ng amendment? SJE: Possible. (on amending the bill when session resumes) CB: Pero di na pwedeng baguhin? SJE: Oo, hindi na pwedeng baguhin. Kung medyo mga typographical error pwede na siguro. CB: Pero si Senate President and Majority leader should know na hindi na pwede na galawin? Dpat bang maging maingat sa decision na ganun? SJE: Well better ask the Senate President, not me. Reporters: may falsification ba? SJE: Wala naman. Never naman tayong nag-falsify ng mga documents. Walang ganun, walang falsification. Reporter: Possible na ma-question sa Supreme Court? SJE: If there are persons of interest. I mean, na ayaw maaprubahan itong Maharlika they can bring it to the Supreme Court. No one can prevent anybody to bring it up to the Supreme Court. Reporter: inaudible SJE: Well, katulad nga ng sinabi ni Senate President Frank, pwede naman yun kapag pinirmahan ni Presidente, pwedeng amendahan na lang pagbalik ng session. Eimor Santos: Sir, is there any possible remedy pa at this point na napirmahan na sya ni SP tapos may sections na ginalaw, Sections 50 & 51, may iba pa bang pwedeng gawin? SJE: Katulad nga ng sinabi ni Senate President Frank pwede naman yun pag pinirmahan ni Presidente amyendahan na lang dito pagbalik ng sesyon. Marlon Ramos: Sir do you intend to share your insights directly to the Senate President? SJE: If he asks my advice, why not? But of course the Senate President is very knowledgeable. He's very talented. Matalino naman si SP Migz. CB: Have you seen the final copy, Sir? SJE: No, not yet. CB: Speaking of Senate President Zubiri, meron kasing mga rumors na possible ang change of leadership? Have you heard of that rumor? SJE: I do not know where that came from. Pati nga ako nadadamay dyan. Walang ganun na usapan na magkakaroon coup d'etat dito sa Senado. The super majority, the members of the majority are fully supportive of Senate President Migz Zubiri. CB: At ang sabi pa potential na pumalit, Senator Jinggoy Estrada or Senate Presidnet Pro-tempore Sen Loren Legarda. SJE: There is no truth to that. I deny that kasi wala namang ganung usapan. CB: wala Sir kumakausap sayo? SJE: Walang kumakausap sa akin at wala rin akong kinakausap. CB: Kung tayo lang Sir nag-uusap? Wala po? Marlon Ramos: May ganun bang plano? SJE: Walang ganung plano. Cecille Suerte-Felipe: Sir, how would you describe yung leadership ni SP? SJE: He's okay. The Senate has a high rating right now especially the Senate President, si Migz, mataas ang rating ni SP at nadadamay ang Senado sa pagtaas ng rating namin. So I think we are the 2nd highest government institution who received a high rating. CB: Can you say Sir na 100% stable ang leadership ni SP MIgz Zubiri SJE: Yes, of course definitely. Meanne Los Banos: Sir sabi nyo kanina pati ako nadadamay jan, so may dumadating na information sa inyo? SJE: May mga chismis, may mga nagmamarites sakin. CB: E Sir kapwa nyo senador yung nagsabi SJE: Ay hindi ko alam kung saan nya nakuha yun. Meanne Los Baños: Ano po yung sinasabi nyong chismis? SJE: Na ako raw ang papalit, walang katotohanan yun. Pati ako nagugulat ako sa mga ganung klaseng chismis. Meanne Los Baños: But are you ready, Sir if ever? Willing and ready? SJE: I'm not thinking of it. Hindi ko iniisip yun kasi suportado namin si SP. Meanne Los Baños: But being a veteran senator [abalik balik na din kayo sa senado, nag MaJo na kayo before? SJE: Pro-tempore for ... ilan ba? 6 years? During the time of Senate President Manny Villar and Senate President Enrile Meanne Los Baños: So ready kayo Sir? SJE: I'm ready to work and file more bills. CB: Ready to work as what? SJE: ( To work as?) As a Senator (laughs) Meanne Los Baños: Higher sa pro-temp? SJE: Wala, walang higher sa Pro-Temp. Naging Pro-Temp na ako, okay na yun. CB: Sino yung nagma-marites sa inyo Sir SJE: Hindi ko na sasabihin kung sino (ang nag marites) CB: Pero Sir diba labanan namanng numero, paano kung may lumapit sa inyo? SJE: Huwag nyo na akong pilitin dyan, huwag nyo na akong ipitin dyan. Walang katotohan at hindi mangyayari yun (laughs) Eimor Santos: Saan nanggagaling kaya Sir? SJE: Ay hindi ko alam, I don't know. Alam mo, these rumors have been circulating even before we had a recess. Hindi lang itong, sine die, kumalat na yang mga rumors na yan. CB: Bakit Sir? SJE: Ay hindi ko alam. CB: May iba bang dismayado sa leadership? SJE: Wala namang dismayado sa leadership ni SP e. CB: E bakit may nagsi-circulate na... SJE:Ay hindi ko alam, I do not know where it came from. Meanne Los Baños: Sir, yung rumors as in sa inyo mismo... SJE: Hindi ,kumalat na labas. Hindi na samin yun e. Unang una you can ask every single senator here kung meron akong kinausap, wala akong kinakausap dito. CB: E baka may ibang kumakausap in behalf of you? SJE: Wala, you can ask the senators here. Cecille Suerte- Felipe: Sir pag daw nagre-recess palagingmay lumalabas na ganung ... SJE: Alam mo sa tagal kong senador dito laging ganun e. Palitan natin si ganito... nung nagkaroon ng coup d'etat rito nung araw. Isang gabi lang pinag-usapan yan. Hindi pinagpaplanuhan yan. CB: So pag nagli-leak hindi totoo? SJE: Oo hindi nagiging totoo yan. Kasi nung, when we had a change of leadership nung kay Senate President Manny, tapos si Senate Presidente Manong Johnny isang gabi lang yun. Biglaan lang yun hindi naman namin pinagplanuhan yun e. Meanne Los Baños: Pero that's not always the case Sir, nung pinalitan si Sen Koko, weeks of rumors din yun SJE: Wala ako dun. Hindi ako myembro dun. (laughs) I do not know what transpired then. CB: Pero Sir the mere fact na naging Senate President Pro-tempore ka na, kayang kaya mo na din umakyat ng one-step? SJE: Ah Teacher Cely tigilan mo na ako (laughs) CB: Another matter. As Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Employment, recently lumabas yung proposal ni bagong Health Secretary Ted Herbosa na I hire or bigyan ng temprarry licence yung mga hindi nakapasa saNursing Board Exam or naka kuha ng 74% SJE: Alam mo di dapat tayo mag padalos-dalos.Alam mo hindi ako sang-ayon dun sa pag ha-hire ng mga flunkers nung board exam dahil buhay ng tao ang nakataya dito tapos ipapa alaga mo dun sa hindi pumasa ng exam, dun sa board exam. In fact meron tayo 18,000 nurses na bagong pasa na nandito pa din sa Pilipinas na hindi naman umaalis dito sa ating bansa bakit hindi nila kunin yun at pakiusapan nila magtrabaho muna? In fact I am contemplating on filing a bill na sponsoran ng gobyerno, magkaroon ng scholarship program ang ating gobyerno sa bawat region dito sa ating bansa na pag-aralin itong mga taong ito na gusto mag nurse or gusto mag doctor tapos kapag nakapasa na, meron nakapasa na dito, nakapasa na sa board exam, uubligahin natin na makapag trabaho muna dito sa Pilipinas ng more than 5 years para naman mapakinabangan ng gobyerno yung kanilang talento. After that, after 5 years, ayan sige kung if they want to seek greener pastures abroad, it's okay. Tsaka na basta dito magtrabaho muna sila dito sa atin dahil nagkakaroon nga tayo ng brain drain. Halos lahat ng nakapasa dito sa board exam sa nursing ay umaalis na dahil mababa ang pasahod natin sa mga nurses. CB: Sir when do you intend to file the bill? SJE: Immediately. CB: May draft ka na Sir? SJE: Wala pa. Siguro by district, by region siguro 5,000 per region malaking bagay na rin yun kung kakayanin ng budget ng gobyerno. CB: According to Sec. Herbosa bakit matatakot ang mga pasyente SJE: Eh pati ako matatakot ako kung may sakit ako tapos ipapaubaya ako sa hindi pumasa CB: Sir nag aral daw yun ng 4 years SJE: E bakit bumagsak? Eh di kulang pa sa pagaaral pa yun. CB: Parang magiging nursing aid lang to augment yung kakulangan sa nurse SJE: Sabi ko nga 18,000 new board passers bakit di nila kunin yun bakit nila kukunin yun mga di pumasa? Para kang kumuha ng serbisyo ng bar flunker pinagtanggol ka sa court e di syempre talo agad yun CB: Mahusay yung iba pero baka wala sa mood nung nag exam SJE: Problema na nila yun (laughs) CB: Anyway, so Sir ipa file mo yan this year SJE: At saka sabihin mo kay Secretary Herbosa huwag padalos dalos ng desisyon dahil buhay ng tao ang nakataya rito tapos ipapaubaya mo sa mga hindi professional. CB: Pero dahil madaming nag-o-oppose medyo na set aside yata pag-aaralan daw munang mabuti. SJE: Dapat lang! CB: Sir, as Chairman on Committee on National Defense and Security, si Sen Risa Hontiveros nag file ng resolution asking the government na idulog sa UN General Assembly ang patuloy na pangbubu-bully ng China, in favor ka ba dun? May Malaki ba yung magagawa para matigil ang pangbu-bully ng China? SJE: If that is the only way para matigil ang pagbu-bully (quote unquote) ng China sa atin, well go ahead. Let see what they can do how to help us. CB: Ano yun Sir, malaking weight bay un sa tingin nyo? Kasi diba, ano na yung naipanalo natin? Parang di naman sumunod ang China? SJE: Well kapag inakyat ni Senator Risa yan I will support it why not. As long as it will be for the benefit of our country. CB: So boboto ka dun pag dumaan sa approval ng Senate ang resolution ni Sen Risa SJE: Nag file na sya? (Sen Risa) CB: Yes, Sir Marlon Ramos: inaudible SJE: I will support it. CB: You will support? Marlon Ramos: inaudible SJE: Hindi naman. Basta sakin sabi nga ni Presidente we have to create more friends kahit China pa yan, kahit U.S. pa yan kahit anong bansa kailangang maging ally tayo. We have to be friendly with all the countries concerned. CB: Do you think makaka kuha ng support ang resolution ni Sen. Risa? SJE: I think so. Basta, she has my support. CB: Sir, on June 30, this coming Friday, one year na ang Marcos administration. Satisfied ka bas a performance ni President Marcos? SJE: Of course, not because I am a member of the Majority, not because he is my President, not because I run under his ticket. I am fully satisfied by his performance. CB: Saan sa tingin nyo sya nag excel? Saang larangan sya kailangan mag improve? SJE: Well unang una nababasa nyo siguro sa mga pahayagan, nakikita sa mga television na madami syang proyekto na natupad. Yung mga campaign promises na kanyang sinabi marami na ding natupad. Siguro ang sakin lang siguro kailangan pumili na ng legitimate Agriculture Secretary. CB: Permanent? SJE: Permanent. Kasi syempre bilang Presidente marami ka ng problema, marami ka ng trabaho tapos aasikasuhin mo pang ang isang departamento. Kailangan sigurong mag appoint na sya ng permanent Secretary of Agriculture. CB: Para meron talagang nakatutok sa agriculture? SJE: Sa dami ng isyu ng sektor ng agrikultura... smuggling ng sibuyas, yung pag-import na bigas. Dapat meron na tayong permanent Secretary ng Agriculture. CB: Dun sa SONA Sir ni Presidente, ano yung gusto mo marinig, ano yung expectations mo sa 2nd SONA ng Pangulo? SJE: Well, dun sa mga sinabi nya nung nakaraan SONA na kailangang maaprubahan ng kongreso, iilan pa lang yung mga naaprubahan (asan na ba yung kpya ko?) SJE: Yung sinabi ni Presidente in his last SONA na kailangang magkaroon ng National Government rightsizing program. Hindi ko alam kung natuloy na yan. Tapos syempre yung National Defense Act, pagpasok ng Senado sa July 24 magkakaroon tayo ng committee hearing tungkol sa National Defense Act. Tapos yung mandatory ROTC sa palagay ko malapit na ding maaprubahan yan dahil masipag naman itong si Senator Bato pinu-push nya talaga itong mandatory ROTC. Halos lahat naman, kakaunti na lang yung mga hindi pa napapatupad dito. Ako ineexpect ko kung ano ang pwedeng gawin ng kongreso para makipatulungan ang kongreso at Executive branch of government. CB: Sir, itong dating OIC ng Defense Department, si Sec Carlito Galvez inassign ulit sya sa Presidential Peace Adviser, being the Chairman of the Committee on Defense and Security, Peace and Reconciliation, sa tingin nyo malaki ang maitutulong nya? SJE: Yeah. Oo. Unang-una very professional si Sec Galvez. I have met him a lot of times, several times, with regard to the bills that we have passed regarding defense when he was still the acting Secretary, lalo na yung amendments ng RA11709, sya yung lagi kong kausap. He is very professional, napaka bait and he is very knowledgable. CB: Itong si bagong Secretary Gibo Teodoro, parang nagsabi sya na hindi na sya in favor na magkaron ng peace talks with the CPP-NPA. Kumporme kayo dun sa stand ni Secretary Gibo? SJE: Basta kung ano ang sinabi ni Sectary Gibo, I trust him. Napaka talino nyan, Bar Topnotcher at matagal na din sya sa Defense Department, napabait at napaka galing nyang tao. CB: Ok, any other questions? CB: Sir, baka meron kang closing? SJE: Wala na. Basta kung kailang nyo akong imbitahan dito sa Kapihan sa Senado.