Hontiveros facilitates P11.5M aid for Mayon volcano victims

Senator Risa Hontiveros has facilitated P11.5 million worth of allocations for families and individuals affected by the recent Mayon Volcano eruption in the Province of Albay.

Dubbed as the "Mayon 360° Relief Operations," Hontiveros hopes to cover all areas affected by the recent volcanic activity. The senator facilitated the allocation of P10M for relief packs through the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau.

As of the present, about 6,000 families in the cities of Tabaco and Ligao, and in the municipalities of Guinobatan, Sto. Domingo, Malilipot and Camalig will benefit from relief packs with basic necessities such as rice, canned goods, coffee and oatmeal.

"Napakarami, halos anim na libong pamilya ang nangangailangan. Namahagi at patuloy tayong mamamahagi ng mga food packs sa lahat ng mga barangay na apektado ng pag-aalburoto ng bulkan," said Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Additionally, based on the recommendation of DSWD, more than 300 beneficiaries will receive cash assistance under the Assistance to Individual Crisis Situation (AICS). This allocation is worth P1.5 million.

"Alam ko po na sa kabila ng mga ngiti at sa init ng pagsalubong nyo sa amin, sa likod niyan ay mabibigat na agam-agam. Napakarami ninyo pong hinaharap araw-araw bilang evacuees, kaya hindi po natin hahayaang pagdaanan niyo ito nang mag-isa," Hontiveros told the evacuees.

"Mayon 360°" Relief Ops is in partnership with the Crisis Intervention Unit and Disaster Response Management Bureau of Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office V under the leadership of Regional Director Norman Laurio.

Cmdre. Joe Anthony Orbe of the Naval Forces Southern Luzon and Ltc. Genevie Dañas of the 9th Civil Military Operation Battalion-Task Force Sagip also volunteered to be part of "Mayon 360°".

"Tibayan natin ang ating loob, hawak kamay tayong aahon, at promise po, hindi namin kayo pababayaan. Tandaan nyong nasa likod ninyo ang buong sambayanang Filipino, handang magbayanihan at dumamay sa inyo," concluded Hontiveros.