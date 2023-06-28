STATEMENT OF SEN. NANCY BINAY

on the new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines"

It's the rich sensory experience, the interesting cultural and historical narratives, the profound emotional connection, the notable authenticity, the sense of place, the diverse culinary landscape, the immersive engagement, and joyful spirit of our people that make the Philippines a fun and an unforgettable tourist destination. And almost always, the Philippines captivates the interest of travelers and tourists because of her unique charm.

It's nice to show the world that we are back on our feet and ready to welcome balikbayans and foreign guests. We appreciate the initiative of the DOT to enhance its marketing pitch to kickstart tourism. And I believe dumaan naman sa FGDs ang slogan.

Pero, for me, it's a question of timing.

Laging may kakambal na gastos ang pagbabago ng slogan--and it would entail a huge amount of US dollars to start and sustain a new campaign. Sa dami ng mga kailangang nating unahin at i-prioritize na pagkagastusan, we don't have sufficient funds to finance a re-brand.

Kaso, nandyan na nga 'yan. 'Ika nga, 'pag love mo ang isang tao o bagay, tatanggapin mo anuman 'yung kanyang kakulangan, and willing ka pa rin bigyan ng chance--with the hope na mag-work out...