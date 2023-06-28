Robin Thankful for Pardon of 3 OFWs in UAE

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday expressed thanks for the pardon granted to three convicted overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in observance of Eid Ul-Adha.

Padilla filed Senate Resolution 665, expressing the Senate's appreciation for the pardon by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in recognition of the efforts of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"With the President's tenacious efforts in fostering strong diplomatic ties with President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, significant achievements have been attained in ensuring the welfare of at least 600,000 Filipino overseas foreign workers in UAE," he said.

"The Philippines remains committed to further strengthening Philippines-UAE bilateral ties across all areas of mutual interest, including in cooperation for the protection and promotion of the welfare of Filipinos in the country," he added.

Last April 27, President Marcos appealed to the UAE leader in two separate letters to pardon the convicted Filipino prisoners. In the spirit of Eid ul-Adha, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pardoned the three OFWs for humanitarian reasons last June 23.

Robin, Nagpasalamat sa Pardon sa 3 OFWs sa UAE

Nagpasalamat si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes para sa pagpapatawad sa tatlong overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nahatulan sa United Arab Emirates (UAE), bago mag Eid Ul-Adha.

Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 665, kung saan ipinahayag niya ang pagpapasalamat ng Senado sa pagbigay ng pardon ni UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at sa pagkilala sa mga pagsisikap ni President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"With the President's tenacious efforts in fostering strong diplomatic ties with President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, significant achievements have been attained in ensuring the welfare of at least 600,000 Filipino overseas foreign workers in UAE," ani Padilla.

"The Philippines remains committed to further strengthening Philippines-UAE bilateral ties across all areas of mutual interest, including in cooperation for the protection and promotion of the welfare of Filipinos in the country," dagdag nito.

Noong ika-27 ng Abril, umapela si Pangulong Marcos sa pangulo ng UAE para bigyan ng pardon ang mga hinatulang Pilipino. Sa diwa ng of Eid ul-Adha, binigyan ni Pangulong Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ang pardon sa tatlong OFWs "for humanitarian reasons" noong ika-23 ng Hunyo.