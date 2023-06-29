Press Release

June 29, 2023 Gatchalian renews call for full implementation of EVOSS amid red tape Senator Win Gatchalian has renewed calls on the Department of Energy (DOE) to fully implement the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system to make it easier for prospective investors to develop renewable energy (RE) projects. Gatchalian's call followed a World Wide Fund (WWF) report that said red tape continues to hinder the development of the RE industry in the country. "We pushed to institutionalize EVOSS precisely for the purpose of expediting the permitting process of generation projects that would help diversify our energy source and enhance the country's energy supply," Gatchalian, who currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, said. Since the law was enacted in March 2019, government agencies are still in the process of complying with the law. Not all permitting processes have been integrated into the system and as such are non-compliant with the EVOSS time frames. Authored by Gatchalian, the EVOSS law or Republic Act 11234 otherwise known as An Act Establishing The Energy Virtual One-Shop For The Purpose Of Streamlining The Permitting Process Of Power Generation Projects, is expected to accelerate investments in the energy sector. According to Gatchalian, EVOSS could sufficiently address concerns on a simplified permitting process, eliminate red tape in the energy sector, and promote a more conducive business environment that is hoped to attract more energy developers. "Kailangang maipatupad nang maayos ang mga probisyon ng batas dahil ito ang magsisiguro na magkakaroon ang bansa ng sapat na suplay ng enerhiya sa panahong kailangan natin ito," he said. The lawmaker further said government efforts to sustain economic growth require the creation of the appropriate conditions to attract private investments. "The essence of the law is to remove unnecessary permits and create a supportive and responsive environment that would attract investments into the country's energy sector. Thus, the energy department should ensure all the provisions of the law are implemented right away," he added. Gatchalian nanawagan muli ng ganap na pagpapatupad ng EVOSS sa gitna ng red tape Muling nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Department of Energy (DOE) na ganap na ipatupad ang Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system para mas mapadali para sa mga prospective investor na bumuo ng mga renewable energy (RE) projects. Ang panawagan ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng ulat ng World Wide Fund (WWF) na nagsasabing ang red tape ay patuloy na humahadlang sa pag-unlad ng RE industry sa bansa. "Itinulak natin na ma-institutionalize ang EVOSS para mapabilis ang proseso ng pagpapahintulot ng mga generation projects na makakatulong para magkaroon ang bansa ng iba't-ibang pagkukunan ng enerhiya at maisaayos ang suplay ng enerhiya ng bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian, na kasalukuyang nagsisilbing vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy. Mula noong maging ganap nang batas ang panukala noong Marso 2019, hanggang ngayon ay prinoproseso pa rin ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang pagpapatupad nito. Ang EVOSS Act o Republic Act 11234, na kilala bilang An Act Establishing The Energy Virtual One-Shop For The Purpose Of Streamlining The Permitting Process Of Power Generation Projects, ay inaasahang magpapabilis ng pamumuhunan sa sektor ng enerhiya. Ayon kay Gatchalian, inaasahang matutugunan ng EVOSS ang red tape sa sektor ng enerhiya at maisusulong ang isang mas kaaya-ayang business environment na inaasahang makakaakit ng mas maraming mga developer ng enerhiya. "Kailangang maipatupad nang maayos ang mga probisyon ng batas dahil ito ang magsisiguro na magkakaroon ang bansa ng sapat na suplay ng enerhiya sa panahon na kailangan natin ito," ani Gatchalian. Sinabi pa ng mambabatas na ang mga pagsisikap ng gobyerno na mapanatili ang paglago ng ekonomiya ay nangangailangan ng naaangkop na mga kondisyon upang makaakit ng mga pribadong mamumuhunan. "Ang layon ng batas ay bawasan o alisin ang ilang permit at makaakit ng mas maraming mamumuhunan. Kaya, dapat tiyakin ng DOE na lahat ng mga probisyon ng batas ay maipapatupad agad," dagdag niya.