STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON KIDNAPPING CASE INVOLVING CHINESE NATIONALS IN PASAY CITY

During our Senate investigation on the Pastillas scam, we discovered that torture and kidnapping for ransom are some of the criminal activities that are connected with POGO.

In fact, our Committee found that there are online gambling actors who use kidnapping as one of the ways to generate more income. Kung may hindi pagkakasunduan sa sugal, diyan na pumapasok ang extortion, kidnapping, at torture.

This is why our law enforcers and PAGCOR should look into how these foreign criminals may be involved with online gambling, as our Senate inquiry has proven how POGOs paved the way for a wave of criminal operations in our country.

Patuloy akong mananawagan sa Senado na palayasin na ang mga POGO sa bansa. The entire industry is a threat to our national security and to our people.