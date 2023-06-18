Press Release

June 29, 2023 STATEMENT ON THE OPERATION IN DATU PAGLAS, MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR ON JUNE 18, 2023 My concern over the law enforcement operation in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur last June 18 that led to the death of seven members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) prompted me to file Senate Resolution No. 664, to conduct a hearing that would get to the bottom of the incident. I also coordinated immediately with the proper authorities - and met this morning with Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Carlito Galvez Jr., where I learned of the Executive Department's swift response to the issue. The swift response includes the positive response of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to the proposal of the MILF Central Committee through its Resolution No. 001, Series of 2023, to conduct a fair, impartial and credible investigation. Secretary Galvez informed me that the President ordered a separate, independent and fair investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into what happened. I also hope that in the first week of July, the implementing panel of the government and the MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) will start discussions on a possible joint verification and investigation of the incident. All these being considered, I am giving way to the investigation. I trust that the DOJ and other agencies will move to address the issues raised by the MILF. I call earnestly for the unity of the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission and the Commission on Human Rights in the investigation, to ensure that human rights are upheld. The Filipino people can expect my continued support for the peace process in the Bangsamoro. PAHAYAG UKOL SA OPERASYON SA DATU PAGLAS, MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR NOONG IKA-18 NG HUNYO 2023 Ang inyo pong lingkod ay nabahala sa balita ukol sa isang operasyon ng mga alagad ng batas sa Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur noong ika-18 ng Hunyo 2023, na humantong sa pagkamatay ng pitong miyembro ng Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). Bilang tugon, ako po ay naghain ng Senate Resolution No. 664, na layuning magsagawa ng pagdinig upang malaman ang katotohanan sa likod ng pangyayaring ito. Agad din po tayong nakipag-ugnayan sa mga awtoridad, at mula sa aming masinsinang pagpupulong kasama si Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Carlito Galvez Jr. ngayong umaga, ika-29 Hunyo 2023, atin pong nabatid ang mabilis na aksyon ng Ehekutibo sa naturang isyu. Kabilang na rito ang positibong tugon ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. sa mungkahi ng Central Committee ng MILF na nakapaloob sa kanilang Resolution No. 001, Series of 2023, na "agarang magsagawa ng walang kinikilingan, tapat, kapani-paniwala, at patas na pagsisiyasat sa paghahanap ng katotohanan ng isang third-party investigation." Ayon kay Secretary Galvez, sa atas ng Pangulo ay maglulunsad na ang Department of Justice (DOJ) ng hiwalay, independent at patas na imbestigasyon ukol sa pangyayari. Inaasahan rin natin na sa nakatakdang pagpupulong sa unang linggo ng Hulyo ng implementing panel ng pamahalaan at MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) at ang Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) ay mabubuksan ang usapin ukol sa posibleng joint verification at investigation ng nasabing insidente. Bilang pagkilala sa agaran at nararapat na aksyon ng Ehekutibo sa mga isyung nabanggit, ang inyong lingkod ay magbibigay-daan para sa pag-usad ng imbestigasyon. Tiwala at panatag po ako na kikilos ang DOJ at ang mga kaugnay na ahensya upang tugunan ang mga isyung inalalapit ng MILF. Ang ating mariing panawagan sa ngayon ay ang pakikiisa ng Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission at ng Commission on Human Rights sa pagtutok at pagpatnubay sa imbestigasyon upang tiyakin ang paninindigan sa karapatang pantao. Asahan po ninyo ang aking patuloy na pagtataguyod ng proseso ng kapayapaan sa Bangsamoro.