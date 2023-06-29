Poe on tourism slogan

The Philippines has a lot to offer to become a world-class destination.

We recognize the efforts of the DOT to inspire travellers to visit and relish in the country's natural beauty and unique culture.

Catchy tourism slogans must not be thwarted by cringeworthy travellers' experience.

We must start by improving services at our airports, which are not only the nation's gateway but also the first and last impression a tourist gets of the Philippines.