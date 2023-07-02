Press Release

July 2, 2023 Considering the unprecedented challenges brought by COVID-19, Bong Go lauds current admin's pandemic recovery efforts Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his appreciation and support for the pandemic recovery efforts undertaken by the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. As the country continues to grapple with the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Go commended the administration's proactive approach and strategies to address the challenges faced by the Filipino people since President Marcos took oath last year. "So far, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is doing very good, especially in steering the country towards recovery from the pandemic as an immediate goal on his first year in office," expressed Go. The Senator also stressed the importance of the efforts done by the past administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte in ensuring that the country is now able to better cope with the challenges brought about by the health crisis. "Sana ay ipagpatuloy ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ang mga magagandang nasimulan nito sa kanilang unang taon at pati na rin yung mga magagandang programa ng nakaraang administrasyon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Sana ay madagdagan pa ang mga ito, lalo na yung mga proyekto at programang nakakatulong talaga sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he continued. Meanwhile, Go has urged the Department of Health (DOH) to carefully assess the prevailing situation before making any decision regarding the lifting of the state of public emergency due to COVID-19 in the country. Recognizing the importance of balancing public health and the gradual resumption of economic activities, the senator emphasized the need for a cautious and data-driven approach, saying, "We have to consider everything and make sure that the proposed lifting of the State of Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19 is evidence-based and dictated by good science." "This includes ensuring that our present healthcare system is strong enough should there be an alarming increase again in the number of COVID-19 cases," he emphasized. Go likewise stressed the significance of considering key indicators such as infection rates, vaccination coverage, hospital capacity, and the readiness of local health systems before easing restrictions. In addition, Go appealed to the DOH to expedite the release of all applicable COVID-19-related allowances for healthcare workers. Recognizing the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by these frontliners in the battle against the pandemic, Senator Go emphasized the importance of providing them with the necessary support and recognition they deserve. "Dapat na maibigay na ng gobyerno ang para sa ating mga healthcare workers sa lalong madaling panahon. Kasama na dyan ang mga death benefits ng mga medical frontliners natin na nag-alay ng kanilang buhay para sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng kanilang kapwa Pilipino. Ang mga allowances na ito na ipinaglaban nating mapondohan sa Senado, kung tutuusin, ay napakaliit na halaga kung ikumpara sa malaking sakripisyong ginawa ng ating mga magigiting ng healthcare workers," stressed Go. "With or without the State of Public Health Emergency, the government should fulfill its obligations to protect the lives of Filipinos, safeguard their health, and give what is due to them, especially to our medical frontliners," he emphasized. Echoing President Marcos' legislative priorities, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2212, commonly referred to as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The Regional Specialty Centers Act, as explained by Senator Go, is designed to establish specialized medical facilities in each region of the country. The primary objective of this legislation is to alleviate the challenges faced by patients who need specialized treatments by reducing the need for long-distance travel and the associated financial burdens. "As a senator, I continue to support his many legislative priorities, especially those pertaining to strengthening further our healthcare system. In fact, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, we have recently passed one of his priority measures, the Regional Specialty Centers Bill, which I principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Rest assured, we will continue working with the current administration in bringing crucial government health services closer to the people," the senator cited. Go also particularly lauded the Marcos Administration's efforts to uplift the lives of poor Filipinos as stated in its Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. "I will continue to support efforts to address the needs of the poor, the hopeless and the helpless sectors of our society by reducing poverty and improving social protection, ensuring food security, and providing safe and resilient communities for our people," he said. "Sana ay palagi nating unahin ang mga pinakanangangailangan na walang malalapitan kundi ang gobyerno, at siguruhing meron silang mga trabaho at ikabubuhay, kalidad na edukasyon, maasahang serbisyong medikal, ligtas na pamayanan at sapat na pagkain dahil ayaw nating may magugutom lalo na ang mga mahihirap. Iyan ang pinaka-importante sa akin. Full support po ako basta para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino!," he ended.