Press Release

July 2, 2023 Tulfo holds ocular inspection at PUP, expresses dismay over its old & damaged facilities Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo made an ocular inspection at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Sta. Mesa last June 29 upon the request of students who came to his program "Raffy Tulfo in Action." In his visit, Sen. Tulfo was able to confirm the report of PUP students that the school facilities are old, damaged and not conducive for learning. "Maaari ngang dekalidad ang edukasyon sa Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) pero bulok ang mga pasilidad dito," he said. "Kalunos-lunos ang hitsura ng mga gusali at classroom. Ang mga kagamitan sa engineering laboratory halimbawa ay sobrang pinaglumaan na ng panahon at naghihikahos. Mala-pugon ang init sa mga hallway at ilang mga classroom, kapos na kapos sa ventilation at iilan lang ang mga electric fan. Ang kanilang mga silya ay nagmamakaawa nang mapalitan. Ang lahat ng gusali ay hindi PWD-friendly dahil sira ang mga elevator," he added. Tulfo shared that the laboratory equipment of the Engineering Department are difficult to operate while some already appear like junk. He stressed that there are buildings in PUP that need to be renovated and equipment that need to be upgraded. For one, he said that there are many chairs that are old and fragile and classrooms that are too hot because of a lack of ventilation and ceiling fans. The elevators in various buildings, he shared, are also broken, which should have been used by PWD students. In the school's basketball court, Tulfo said the ball might not even bounce because the floor already has a lot of flakes. To make matters worse, Tulfo said there are electrical cables dangling inside the gym which can cause accidents. Tulfo likewise expressed dismay over the lack of electricity of some of the buildings due to construction, sharing that there is, in fact, another project of the DPWH that has been under construction for almost a year and only a portion of it has been finished. Also worrying, he shared, are the scattered heaps of discarded items in various places on campus that can infest mosquitoes and cause dengue. According to University President Manuel M. Muhi and Vice President for Administration Adam V. Ramilo, which Tulfo met, the university's budget alloted by the Congress yearly is being slashed by the Department of Budget Management (DBM) that's why they don't have enough funds to make necessary building improvement and buy modern equipment. Due to this, Tulfo promised Muhi and Ramilo that he will fight to ensure that PUP's budget will not be slashed in the upcoming budget hearing at the Senate and improve the experience of students, most of which are children of OFWs. Before leaving the university, Tulfo made several recommendations to improve the university, such as conducting structural integrity check and seismic retrofitting in old buildings considering that PUP is one of the highly populated universities in the country. Tulfo, dismayado sa pasilidad ng PUP-Sta Mesa matapos mag-ocular inspection Sa kahilingan ng ilang estudyante ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Sta. Mesa na nakipag-ugnayan sa "Raffy Tulfo In Action," binisita ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang kanilang eskwelahan para sa isang ocular inspection. Ayon sa mga estudyanteng nagsumbong, kalunos-lunos daw ang ilan sa kanilang mga pasilidad lalo na sa Engineering Laboratory. At nang mapuntahan na ito ni Sen. Idol, kumpirmado ang lahat ng kanilang mga sumbong. Napansin ni Tulfo na napaglipasan na ng panahon ang mga laboratory equipment ng Engineering Department doon at hirap pang paandarin, ang iba ay nagmistula pang junk. Naroon din daw ang mga butas-butas na bubong, mga sahig sa second floor na gawa sa kahoy na tumutunog-tunog pag dinadaanan at tila bibigay na. May mga gusaling kailangan ng i-renovate at maraming silya doon na nangangalawang at marupok na sa kalumaan, mala-pugon na hallways at classrooms na sobrang init dahil kulang na nga sa ventilation, wala pang ceiling fans. Ang mga elevators sa iba't ibang gusali ay sira, na dapat sana'y pinapakinabangan ng mga estudyanteng PWD. Sa basketball court nito, sa daming tuklap ng semento, baka hindi na mag-bounce ang bola. Ang matindi pa, ang mga kable ng kuryente ay lumalawit sa loob ng gym na maaaring makaaksidente. Ilan sa mga gusali ay walang kuryente dahil sa mga ginagawang konstruksyon. Ang isa pa nga doon na project ng DPWH ay halos isang taon nang kinokonstruct pero paghuhukay pa lang ang nagagawa. Kapansin-pansin din ang nagkalat na mga tinambak na binasurang gamit sa iba't ibang lugar sa campus na maaaring pagpugaran ng mga lamok at maging sanhi ng dengue. Ayon kina University President Manuel M. Muhi at Vice President for Administration Adam V. Ramilo, taon-taon, ang budget na inilalaan ng Kongreso para sa unibersidad ay tinatapyasan ng Department of Budget Management (DBM) kaya tali ang kanilang mga kamay sa paggawa ng karampatang building improvements at pagbili ng mga modernong kagamitan. Nangako si Sen. Idol kay Muhi at Ramilo na tutulong siyang maipaglaban ang pondo ng PUP sa susunod na budget hearing ng Senado para mapaayos at mapaganda ang PUP lalo pa't nang malaman niya na marami sa mga estudyante rito ay mga anak ng OFWs. Bago umalis si Sen. Idol, marami siyang inirekomendang dapat gawin base sa kanyang mga nakita, kabilang na dito ang pagsasagawa ng structural integrity check at seismic retrofitting sa mga lumang gusali rito para na rin sa kaligtasan ng mga estudyante at ng lahat ng kawani ng unibersidad. AVAILABLE PHOTOS: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0qGTAc8LdSR1dp6VoLatd6b39hMnbY4MgLDTCw7xZPzRAkLDGy3F4G1YtL25Lz27Nl&id=100044526005687&mibextid=Nif5oz