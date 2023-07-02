Press Release

July 2, 2023 Villar: Circular Economy captures the essence of sustainability Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has exhorted the public to grab the opportunity to revolutionize waste management through circular economy approach. Speaking at the Coffee Club Forum at the Bellevue Manila on June 30, Villar said one of these initiatives is the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, she was able to author and successfully spearhead the legislation of RA No. 11898 or the Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022. "The EPR Act mandates large enterprises to take responsibility for the proper and effective recovery, recycling, or disposal of the plastic packaging used on their products after they have been sold and used by consumers," said Villar. "The goal is to cut down non-environmentally friendly packaging, boost recycling, and promote effective waste recovery to mitigate environmental pollution," she added. According to the senator, the EPR law presents an opportunity to dramatically reduce plastic waste and facilitate our transition toward a circular economy. With the implementation of the EPR Act, she said it is a step in the right direction. Furthermore, the senator extolled that long before the concept of 'circular economy' became popular, its principles were already at the heart of their waste management practices. With Villar SIPAG, they launched barangay-based livelihood enterprises that turn waste into valuable products, embodying the essence of a circular economy. "A circular economy creates a loop and requires us to keep resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, and recycling. It stands in stark contrast to the traditional linear economy, which follows a 'take, make, dispose' pattern," she explained. The circular economy approach, she further emphasized, does not only reduces the demand for new resources but also fosters sustainable growth and preserves our environment. Still, she cited the need for cooperation and sustainable practices to safeguard our environment for the present and future generations. Villar: Circular Economy, kuha ang diwa ng sustainability NANAWAGAN si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa publiko na sunggaban ang pagkakataong i-revolutionize ang waste management sa pamamagitan ng circular economy approach. Sa kanyang pananalita sa Coffee Club Forum sa Bellevue Manila noong June 30, sinabi ni Villar na isa sa mga inisiyatibo nito ang Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, tagumpay na inakda at inisponsor niya ang RA No. 11898 o Extended Producer Responsibility Act of 2022. "The EPR Act mandates large enterprises to take responsibility for the proper and effective recovery, recycling, or disposal of the plastic packaging used on their products after they have been sold and used by consumers," ayon kay Villar. "The goal is to cut down non-environmentally friendly packaging, boost recycling, and promote effective waste recovery to mitigate environmental pollution," dagdag pa niya. Ayon sa senador, mababawasan sa EPR ang plastic waste at mapabibilis ang transisyon tungo sa circular economy. Sa pagpapatupad sa EPR Act, iginiit ni Villar na hakbang ito sa tamang direksyon. Ipinagmalaki rin niya bago pa naging sikat ang konsepto ng circular economy, ginagawa na nila ito sa kanilang waste management practices. Kasama ang Villar SIPAG, inilunsad nila ang barangay-based livelihood enterprises kung saan ginagawang kapaki-pakinabang ang mga basura na ayon na rin sa circular economy. "A circular economy creates a loop and requires us to keep resources in use for as long as possible through reuse, and recycling. It stands in stark contrast to the traditional linear economy, which follows a 'take, make, dispose' pattern," paliwanag niya. Aniya, hindi lamang nababawasan ang mga basura sa circular economy approach kundi isinusulong din nito ang sustainable growth at preservation ng kapaligiran. Subalit aniya, kailangan pa rin ang cooperation at sustainable practices upang pangalagaan ang ating kapaligiran.