Press Release

July 5, 2023 Angara: Let's give Sec. Frasco a chance Senator Sonny Angara said today that the controversy involving the "Love the Philippines" campaign of the Department of Tourism (DOT) should not diminish the accomplishments made by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco in promoting the country to world. Angara commended Frasco for acting swiftly in terminating the DOT's contract with DDB Philippines to handle the promotional campaign for the country's new Love the Philippines slogan for tourism. "Clearly there were issues with what was presented by the advertising agency but what is important is that Sec. Frasco acted immediately to address the issue and ensured that no public funds were wasted for this purpose," Angara said. The Senator said Sec. Frasco has been doing well in her capacity as the face of Philippine tourism as seen in the revival of the tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. From January to the middle of May this year, the DOT recorded over two million international visitor arrivals in the country, which already breached the full year 1.7 million target of the Department. For the period of January to April, the DOT recorded P168.2 billion in inbound visitor receipts, which represents a 782 percent increase from the P19.1 billion in tourism revenues generated over the same period last year. Under the leadership of Sec. Frasco, Angara noted that the Philippines has received six nominations in the World Travel Awards Asia namely: Asia's Leading Island Destination; Asia's Leading Beach Destination; Asia's Leading Dive Destination; Intramuros as Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction; Cebu as Asia's Leading Wedding Destination; and the DOT as Asia's Leading Tourist Board. Angara also cited the move of the DOT to develop the Philippines as a health and wellness tourism hub—an idea that he has been pushing for some time already. The Philippines was also recently elected as vice president of the 25th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization and chairman of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific. "What the DOT has done over the past two years following the pandemic has been remarkable and with Sec. Frasco leading the charge in declaring the Philippines open for tourists, I am confident that Philippine tourism will be able to reach new heights and the world will see the many reasons to Love the Philippines," Angara said