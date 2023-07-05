Press Release

July 5, 2023 Bong Go lauds PBBM's first year accomplishments; reminds current admin to prioritize uplifting lives of the poor, vulnerable and most needy sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the leadership of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. given the administration's performance during its first year in office. "So far, so good naman po. Ang importante dito ay maipagpapatuloy ang magagandang programa na naumpisahan po ni dating pangulong Duterte at ilapit po natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung pangkalusugan," Go said in an interview after his team distributed assistance to the residents of Hagonoy in Davao del Sur on Saturday, July 1. Go then stressed that the Marcos administration must continue to strengthen efforts to uplift the lives of poor Filipinos, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which is considered to be the country's roadmap towards full and inclusive economic transformation. "Ilapit po natin sa mga kababayan natin lalong-lalo na po mga mahihirap. Marami pong mga kababayan natin ang mahihirap, sila po ang nangangailangan ng gobyerno. 'Yung mga helpless, hopeless nating mga kababayan. Tulungan po natin sila," he said. "Basta uunahin ko parati ang makakatulong sa mahihirap, uunahin ko parati ang interes ng bayan, interes ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he stressed further. Go then recognized the significance of building upon the strong foundations laid by former president Rodrigo Duterte especially in ensuring the accessibility of medical services for all Filipinos and in providing them a safer and more comfortable life. "Sana ay ipagpatuloy ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ang mga magagandang nasimulan nito sa kanilang unang taon at pati na rin yung mga magagandang programa ng nakaraang administrasyon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Sana ay madagdagan pa ang mga ito, lalo na yung mga proyekto at programang nakakatulong talaga sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he said. He then reiterated his commitment to supporting the Marcos administration's legislative priorities, with a particular focus on strengthening the healthcare system. "In fact, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, we have recently passed one of his priority measures, the Regional Specialty Centers Bill, which I principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate," he said, citing Senate Bill No. 2212, otherwise known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was passed before the session break and is now awaiting the approval of the President before it can be enacted into law. The establishment of specialty centers is among the health-related legislative agenda contained in the PDP 2023 to 2028. Go said that being part of a majority bloc in the Senate, he is committed to actively contribute to the enactment of legislative measures that benefit the marginalized sectors of society. "I will continue to support efforts to address the needs of the poor, the hopeless and the helpless sectors of our society by reducing poverty and improving social protection, ensuring food security, and providing safe and resilient communities for our people," he said. "Rest assured, we will continue working with the current administration in bringing crucial government health services closer to the people," he added. In an earlier statement, Go acknowledged the administration's effective response to the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He also highlighted the government's efforts in steering the country towards recovery. "Sana ay palagi nating unahin ang mga pinaka-nangangailangan na walang malalapitan kundi ang gobyerno, at siguruhing meron silang mga trabaho at ikabubuhay, kalidad na edukasyon, maasahang serbisyong medikal, ligtas na pamayanan at sapat na pagkain dahil ayaw nating may magugutom lalo na ang mga mahihirap," he said. "Importante dito ang laman ng tiyan ng mga kababayan natin," he reiterated.